The coronavirus must-have: crowd-counting apps

Bryan Walsh, author of Future

A rendition of Density's people-counting product in use at an office. Image courtesy of Density

A startup that provides anonymous people-counting software for companies has seen business boom during the pandemic.

Why it matters: As everything from offices to restaurants begin to reopen, employers will need to closely monitor capacity to prevent dangerous crowding. Smart apps can help manage the numbers and keep outbreaks to a minimum.

What's happening: Density says it has recorded more revenue over the past 75 days than over all of 2019.

  • The company says it can provide with 99% accuracy a running count of the number of people entering or exiting a physical space — without using cameras, which helps shield employee and customer privacy.

Background: Density was "born out of laziness," says Aleks Strub, the company's chief marketing officer.

  • A group of entrepreneurs in Syracuse wanted a way to easily tell whether their favorite coffee shop was crowded or not. They eventually developed proprietary depth sensors, roughly the size and shape of a showerhead, that could keep count of people.
  • The initial use case was building optimization, says Strub. With as much as 40% of workplace real estate going unused in normal times, Density could help owners get the most out of their physical space by tracking who was using what and when.

When COVID-19 hit, however, Density "pivoted to become a safety company," says Strub.

  • A couple of months ago the company introduced a feature called Safe , which provides visual feedback that lets employees and customers know it is safe to enter a space when the number of people occupying it is below a set limit per square foot.
  • The service can also send out alerts for when a conference room or other indoor space needs to be cleaned by tracking how many people have occupied it for a certain amount of time.

The bottom line: With bars, restaurants and offices only being allowed to reopen with reduced capacity, businesses will need scalable technological solutions to ensure they're following the rules.

  • "There's no world where businesses won't have to get smarter about how they use their buildings," says Strub.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The District of Columbia will require visitors from high-risk areas on nonessential travel to self-isolate for 14 days, its health department said Friday.

The big picture: Coronavirus upticks in California, Florida and Texas have left the U.S. with "essentially three New Yorks," White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx, told NBC's "Today" on Friday.

Marisa Fernandez
The states where face coverings are mandatory

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott issued an order Friday requiring people in the state to wear masks in public to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The big picture: More than 30 states, in addition to the District of Columbia, have issued some form of mask mandate as new infections surge across the country.

Jacob Knutson
New Jersey offers remote-only learning to all students this fall

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaking in 2019. Photo: Rick Loomis/Getty Images

All students in New Jersey the state will be eligible for full-time remote learning in the fall, Gov. Phil Murphy (D) has announced.

Why it matters: New Jersey now joins several other states and school districts who have announced plans to limit in-person schooling amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite pressure from Trump administration officials to fully reopen schools this fall.

