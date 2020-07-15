2 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus testing is again overwhelmed by massive U.S. caseload

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The U.S. is doing almost as much testing as experts had predicted we'd need, and it's still far from enough given our enormous caseload — which the experts hadn't accounted for.

Driving the news: "In light of the ongoing spread of COVID-19 in states across the country, many labs are now receiving more test orders than they are able to process in a single day. We have urged ordering providers to prioritize testing for those most in need, especially hospitalized and symptomatic patients," Julie Khani, president of the American Clinical Laboratory Association, said in a statement Tuesday

The bottom line: That means we're nearly back to where we started in March, when tests were limited to the sickest patients.

  • The point of building up testing capacity wasn't so that we could keep track of how many times states set new caseload records. It was so that we'd have information about the spread of the virus, and then act accordingly to stop it.
  • As cases began to rise last month, we failed to act accordingly.

Updated 19 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Most U.S. parents say it would be risky to send their children back to school in the fall — including a slim majority of Republicans and a staggering nine in 10 Black Americans — in this week's installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

The big picture: President Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos have made the back-to-school debate their new central argument for how the economy can get rolling and have threatened funding for those who don't comply. Still, many school districts are choosing to be more cautious.

Apr 3, 2020 - Health

Immigrants on the front lines in the coronavirus fight

Data: New American Economy; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

New data provided to Axios spells out just how outsized a role immigrants play on the high- and low-skilled ends of the economy keeping Americans alive and fed during the coronavirus crisis.

By the numbers: Immigrants make up an estimated 17% of the overall U.S. workforce. But the analysis by New American Economy (NAE) shows they're more than one in four doctors, nearly half the nation's taxi drivers and chauffeurs and a clear majority of farm workers.

4 hours ago - Health

Florida's coronavirus outbreak is getting worse

Reproduced from The COVID Tracking Project; Chart: Axios Visuals

Florida is the new domestic epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, and it's on track to keep getting worse.

By the numbers: Of the 20 U.S. metro areas with the highest daily case growth, nine are in Florida, according to Nephron Research.

