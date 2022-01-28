Contact tracing fizzles across America

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
States across the country are scaling back their contact tracing efforts, often focusing on vulnerable communities and relying more on Americans to alert close contacts themselves after testing positive for COVID.
Why it matters: As vaccines have become available, the virus has become more infectious and life has slowly headed more toward normal, health officials have come to view contact tracing as a relatively inefficient use of resources.
State of play: The Virginia Department of Health announced this week that it will no longer attempt to trace the contacts of every new COVID case, and will instead focus on high-risk settings.
- The Omicron variant drove the change. "We can't trace and isolate that many cases, we don't have enough staff for it. It's just too many people for this Omicron surge," Mount Rogers Health District's Breanne Forbes Hubbard told WCYB.
- The availability of at-home COVID tests has also meant that public health agencies aren't made aware of many positive cases.
The big picture: Well over a dozen states — including Nebraska, Wyoming and Massachusetts — have already taken steps to dial back contact tracing and have asked the public to do more of it themselves, according to the National Academy for State Health Policy, which is tracking the trend.
- Local health departments and school districts within those states may still operate more robust programs, and there's also a lot of variety among states' approaches.
- “Contact tracing is a tool that we know works for communicable diseases, but, for example with Omicron — which is incredibly contagious — it is hard to keep up with it in a way that is helpful," said NASHP's Elinor Higgins.
What they're saying: Several groups representing public health officials released a statement this week in support of health departments' decision to transition away from investigating every case and "to a more strategic approach of outbreak investigations and targeted case investigations."
- "Only a very small portion of total cases and close contacts are being reached by public health contact tracers in time to prevent onward transmission," the groups wrote.
Between the lines: American behavior has changed as well. For many individuals and businesses, contact tracing is now baked into everyday culture.
- It's completely normal to receive a text message from a recent contact saying they tested positive for the virus. And unlike pre-vaccines, this isn't a signal to vaccinated people that they should go into quarantine, or even necessarily get tested unless they develop symptoms.
- Contact tracing or exposure notification has also become more automated through technology, further reducing the need for as many human contact tracers.
The bottom line: Contact tracing was initially hailed as key to slowing the spread of COVID. But as the virus evolves, it's another example of how we'll have to keep evolving with it.