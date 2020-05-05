False coronavirus disinfectant cures surged online after Trump comments

Of all the conspiracy theories floating around the internet related to the coronavirus, disinfectant has by far gone the most viral.

Why it matters: Unlike some of the other conspiracy theories gaining traction on the internet, the disinfectant theory has gone viral online in large part because it's so obviously nonsensical that it quickly became an internet meme after President Trump suggested it could be used as a cure for coronavirus.

By the numbers: As of Monday, "Disinfectant Cure" retains the most widely-discussed conspiracy, despite discussion around the issue fading rapidly.

"Bill Gates Created Virus" continues to generate between 40k and 80 pieces of content a day on a consistent basis, per Zignal Labs.

"Hydroxychloroquine Questionable Claims" continues its boom/bust cycle of entering and fading from the news over the course of the month.

