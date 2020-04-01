1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

House chair calls for commission to review U.S. response to coronavirus

Ursula Perano

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images.

Homeland Security Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) unveiled a bill on Wednesday that would establish a 9/11-style commission to review the United States' response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The big picture: The Trump administration has faced widespread criticism for its response to the coronavirus, which has infected at least 200,000 Americans and made the U.S. one of the epicenters of the global pandemic.

  • The outbreak has also highlighted cracks in America's emergency preparedness, with reports of shortages of protective equipment and medical supplies growing by the day.

Details: The proposed commission would consist of 25 bipartisan members and would authorize an 18-month investigation to "make a full and complete accounting of the circumstances surrounding the emergence," as well as actions taken by all levels of government before and after the World Health Organization declared it a public health emergency on Jan. 30.

What they're saying: "Americans will need answers on how our government can work better to prevent a similar crisis from happening again," Thompson said in a statement. "This legislation we are introducing is the first step towards getting this done for the American people.”

