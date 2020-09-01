1 hour ago - Health

Coronavirus hits college town businesses

Erica Pandey, author of @Work

Harvard Square in Cambridge. Photo: Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Small businesses and workers in college towns are hurting as the pandemic pushes universities to go online.

The big picture: Hundreds of local economies across the country rely on the annual influx of students and professors to stay afloat.

Businesses in college towns are 24% more likely to shutter permanently than their counterparts in other towns, per new Yelp data.

Among the hardest-hit places...

  • College Park, Maryland (University of Maryland), saw 4.4% of businesses close for good.
  • Berkeley, California (University of California, Berkeley), 4.2%.
  • Cambridge, Massachusetts (Harvard and MIT), 3.8%.

Updated 23 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a virtual briefing Tuesday "no country can just pretend the pandemic is over."

Driving the news: Tedros was urging countries, communities and individuals to focus on to taking control of the coronavirus with safeguards before reopening economies. "The more control countries have over the virus, the more they can open up," he said. "Opening up without having control is a recipe for disaster."

Ina Fried, author of Login
8 hours ago - Technology

Apple, Google to allow coronavirus exposure notifications without app

Photo: Apple and Google

Apple and Google are expanding their digital coronavirus exposure notification system so that it can notify people without the regional health authority needing to create a separate app, potentially expanding the adoption of the technology.

Why it matters: The companies say 25 U.S. states and territories are exploring digital contact tracing options. Just six have already launched apps.

Sam Baker
15 hours ago - Health

Axios-Ipsos poll: A harsh verdict for government's coronavirus response

Data: Axios/Ipsos survey of 1,100 U.S. adults, Aug. 28-31, 2020; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Most Americans think the federal government is making the coronavirus pandemic worse, according to the latest installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: This is a pretty searing indictment of the federal response — not only that it has not helped, but that it’s part of the problem.

