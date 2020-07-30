Jul 30, 2020 - Economy & Business

Axios Harris Poll 100: Corporate trust soars during the pandemic

Data: Harris Poll COVID19 Tracker Wave 20; Chart: Axios Visuals

The public's view of almost every industry has improved since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new Axios/Harris poll. Industries with a prominent role in life under quarantine have seen especially big jumps.

Why it matters: Businesses in America were already undergoing a transformation from being solely focused on profits to being focused on values as well. The coronavirus pandemic has expedited that shift, and consumers are responding favorably to it.

Details: The poll ranks the top 100 companies, based on consumers' scores across 7 qualities: Affinity (trust), citizenship, ethics, culture, vision, growth and products and services. Affinity is weighted higher than all other categories.

Leading the index are companies that have focused on solving problems related to the coronavirus.

  • Grocers, including Publix, Wegmans and Kroger, are among the highest-ranking companies, as are delivery companies like Fedex, Amazon and UPS.
  • Consumer packaged goods companies that focus on cleaning and kids, like Clorox, Hersey's, Disney and Procter & Gamble Co. ranked in the top 25.
  • Streaming giants like Netflix, followed by Hulu and Disney ranked in the top 25 due to the streaming offerings they provide to consumers stuck at home.
  • Pharmacies, including Walgreens and CVS, also scored well on consumer trust, culture and ethics.

By the numbers: According to the poll, 75% of consumers agree that generally speaking, during the COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdowns, "companies were more reliable than the federal government in keeping America running."

  • 81% of consumers agree that large companies, with resources, expensive infrastructure, and advanced logistics, "are even more vital now to America's future than before the pandemic."

Yes, but: Certain industries have fared worse. The telecom, social media and airlines industries rank in the bottom 20 of the top 100 companies ranked.

  • Social companies like Twitter and Facebook rank in the bottom 10 of the list, and are viewed slightly less favorably now than before the pandemic.
  • Airline companies like Boeing and United Airlines rank in the bottom 20.
  • Telecom companies like Comcast, AT&T and Charter Communications do as well.

What's next: Overwhelmingly, the poll finds that consumers approve of companies that address social and societal issues. These expectations are likely to last long after the initial phase of the pandemic.

Kia Kokalitcheva
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Trump says he wants to ban TikTok app

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump said Friday that he plans to ban Chinese video app TikTok as soon as Saturday, via either executive order or emergency economic powers, according to White House press pool comments.

Why it matters: TikTok has been caught in the crossfires of the United States' escalating tensions with China.

Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 17,507,359 — Total deaths: 678,226 — Total recoveries — 10,258,424Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 4,558,994 — Total deaths: 153,311 — Total recoveries: 1,438,160 — Total tests: 55,372,983Map.
  3. Politics: White House, Democrats at stimulus stalemateCDC director says he wasn't involved in decision to change data reporting Biden campaign vows virus focus.
  4. Business: Pandemic wipes out 5 years of economic growth in 3 months — PPP was not distributed equally across racial lines.
  5. Public health: More than half of COVID-19 cases from summer camp in Georgia were from kids, CDC says.
  6. World: Boris Johnson pauses England's reopening.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: The untold mental toll of COVID-19.
Mike Allen
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign vows virus focus

Joe Biden puts on a mask after a campaign event in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign contends that President Trump's talk of delaying November's election is an effort to distract, and vows to be what a Biden aide called "laser-focused" on Trump's pandemic response.

Why it matters: After aides convinced the president that the issue was hurting him badly in the polls, Trump has tried for the past two weeks to show renewed focus on the coronavirus, including the restoration of his briefings.

