2 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus is tied to climate and biodiversity crises

Ina Fried

Illustration: Axios on HBO

Addressing the coronavirus without paying attention to climate change and biodiversity crises would be a mistake, given the ways in which all three are interrelated, an expert in wildlife conservation told "Axios on HBO."

Why it matters: If we fail to recognize the connection, we are likely to see more difficult-to-tackle diseases jump from animals to humans, the Wildlife Conservation Society's Joe Walston said in an interview.

Context: Much attention has focused on so-called "wet markets" in China, where lots of wild animals are held close together and sold to humans for consumption. Although diseases can spread from animals to humans in other settings, Walston said chances are greatly increased when animals are taken out of their natural habitats and put under stress and in close proximity to other animals.

  • Closing such markets would make it much harder for viruses like SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, to jump from animals to humans, he said.

The big picture: More than a billion people each year become sick from diseases related to animals, Walston said. Many of the most recent serious new diseases came from animals.

  • Removing wild animals from their environments disrupts their native ecosystems, which harms biodiversity and exacerbates climate change, he added.
  • "When you remove elephants from the forests of Central Africa, you've removed the major seed disperser and the major gardener of that system, and forests start to degrade," he said.

Between the lines: Walston threw cold water on the theory that the virus was created in a lab or even that a research lab played a role in its spread. "Before it got from that bat into humans, there was absolutely no evidence that it came from any laboratory."

Walston suggested that this dangerous moment for humanity could be a turning point in all three crises if we heed the warning.

  • "It actually, sadly, takes people to die on people's doorsteps, for people to die in people's families, for that wake-up call to happen, which is always inevitably later than it should be. But I believe that the world is realizing now that these are environmental problems, that they are going to happen again unless we take action."

The bottom line: The cycle could easily repeat and intensify if we fail to take appropriate action.

  • "We have the complete power to be able to destroy practically everything," Walston said.

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Europe and the U.S. took measures this week to reopen some parts of their economy as global cases topped 3 million.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 209,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 885,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 979,000 from 5.4 million tests), followed by Spain (over 229,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 9 hours ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Several state and city authorities are easing coronavirus restrictions, as the number of novel coronavirus cases continues to rise along with the death toll in the U.S.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 988,000 people and killed over 56,000 in the United States, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 111,000 Americans have recovered from the virus as of Monday night.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 3 hours ago - Health
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of midnight ET: 3,041,517 — Total deaths: 211,159 — Total recoveries — 894,062Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of midnight ET: 988,451 — Total deaths: 56,245 — Total recoveries — 111,509 — Total tested: 5,593,495Map.
  3. States update: Colorado and Nevada join Western states in coronavirus reopening pact — Texas governor to allow stay-at-home order to expire on April 30.
  4. Business update: Volume of loan applications doubles in second round of PPP.
  5. 2020 update: Mike Bloomberg agrees to pay for fired campaign staffers' health care amid coronavirus crisis — New York cancels Democratic presidential primary, angering Sanders supporters.
  6. 🏀 NBA latest: The league is planning to allow players to take part in limited practice sessions on May 8 in cities that have lifted some of their restrictions.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 55 mins ago - Politics & Policy