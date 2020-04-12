34 mins ago - Health

Businesses say China tariffs contributing to hand sanitizer shortages

Jacob Knutson

Photo: Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Medical supply companies around the United States have asked the Trump administration for relief from the tariffs on China, which they say are increasing the cost of products needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: Parts of the country are experiencing shortages of hand sanitizer chemicals, equipment, parts for devices and other items needed in the fight against coronavirus, and businesses say the tariffs are exacerbating the shortages.

Lubrizol Corp. asked the U.S. to remove the 25% tariff on glutaraldehyde, a disinfectant the company said is effective at killing the coronavirus.

  • Berry Global Group Inc., which makes sanitary wipes, said tariffs on viscose rayon fibers “are a significant financial imposition," according to the WSJ.
  • GM asked the Trump administration last week to lift import tariffs on compressor silencers, grommets and other parts imported from China needed to make ventilators for coronavirus patients.

The big picture: The U.S. still imposes tariffs on about $370 billion in Chinese goods, despite the "phase one" trade agreement signed by each country.

Go deeper: What's next in the race for a coronavirus treatment

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin

Tariff worries hit record high amid coronavirus outbreak

Data: CivicScience, margin of error ±1 percentage points; Chart: Axios Visuals

Concern about President Trump's tariffs on U.S imports grew to record high levels among Americans last month, particularly as more lost their jobs and concern about the novel coronavirus increased.

Driving the news: About seven in 10 people said they were at least somewhat concerned about tariffs in March, according to the latest survey from CivicScience provided first to Axios.

Go deeperArrowApr 8, 2020 - Economy & Business
Axios

World coronavirus updates: Global cases near 1.8 million

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

More than 405,000 people have now recovered from the novel coronavirus, but the number of confirmed cases was nearing 1.8 million early Sunday, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Europeans and Americans are desperate to move beyond the worst of the crisis and return to something approaching normal, as the number of cases exceed 1.7 million worldwide. But the World Health Organization has cautioned that moving too fast will undermine sacrifices made so far.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 3 hours ago - Health
Rashaan Ayesh

Coronavirus Q&A: exercise, laundry, what counts as soap, and vaccines

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S., Axios is answering readers' questions about the pandemic — how it spreads, who's at risk, and what you can do to stay safe.

What's new: This week, we answer questions on exercising outside, safely doing laundry, soaps and disinfectants, and the pneumonia vaccine.

Go deeperArrow19 hours ago - Health