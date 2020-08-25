1 hour ago - Health

The newest C-suite job is chief medical officer

Erica Pandey, author of @Work

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

There's a hot new executive position at big companies: chief medical officer.

Why it matters: The coronavirus exposed a slew of vulnerabilities within our society, and one of them was the inability of large corporations to protect workers. Now, many firms are putting physicians in their C-suites to address some of those problems.

  • "In the past, there was a focus on workplace safety, and, naturally, there wasn’t as large of a focus on public health and infectious disease," says Daniel Castillo, chief medical officer at Matrix Medical Network, who has been consulting with food industry giant Tyson Foods on its coronavirus response.
  • "What the coronavirus has done is really open that up as an area that organizations need to think about."

Driving the news:

  • Tyson — which faces lawsuits from employees who say they were sickened at its plants — is currently looking for an in-house CMO.
  • Royal Caribbean Cruises has added a CMO amid the pandemic, per the Wall Street Journal.
  • Australian retail behemoth Woolworths Group recently brought in a medical executive as well.

Even companies that aren't putting doctors in executive positions have partnered with health care companies or hired medical consultants to get through the crisis, says Brian Kropp, head of Gartner's human resources practice.

The bottom line: "It requires a lot of effort for us to keep our employees safe," says Scott Brooks, who leads COVOD testing strategy at Tyson. "COVID isn’t going away anytime soon, and then we're thinking, 'What's the next COVID?'"



Ursula Perano
8 hours ago - Health

University of Alabama reports 531 COVID-19 cases since in-person classes began

Photo: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The University of Alabama on Monday reported 531 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students, faculty and staff since in-person classes resumed on Aug. 19, according to the school's new coronavirus dashboard.

Why it matters: The outbreak underscores concerns from public health experts that in-person classes could cause community spread of the coronavirus within school populations. The total reported on Monday does not include the 311 positive tests that were caught when students first re-entered campus.

Dave Lawler
22 hours ago - World

Countries put their populations first in scramble for COVID vaccines

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The race is on to test and produce billions of doses of the myriad coronavirus vaccines currently in development — and to determine how they will be distributed if approved for use.

Take three pieces of news from the last 48 hours.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 23,736,101 — Total deaths: 815,248— Total recoveries: 15,395,429 — Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 5,764,304 — Total deaths: 178,065 — Total recoveries: 2,020,774 — Total tests: 72,889,910Map.
  3. Politics: Peter Navarro claims need for randomized study on plasma is a "crazy talking point"Sen. Tim Scott: "Mail-in ballots will prove to work out just fine."
  4. Health: What it's like to give convalescent plasma Miami-Dade County mayor lifts indoor dining coronavirus restrictions.
  5. Business: What tech is (and isn't) selling during the pandemic.
  6. Education: University of Alabama reports 531 cases since in-person classes began.
