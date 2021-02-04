Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

LGBTQ Americans at heightened risk for severe coronavirus symptoms, CDC says

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the coronavirus pandemic disproportionately affects LGBTQ Americans compared to their straight peers, per an analysis released Thursday.

Why it matters: The report is one of the agency's first public examinations of how the coronavirus is affecting LGBTQ people, and comes amid an information drought as advocates take the reins on gathering data.

What they found: Self-reported underlying health conditions linked to severe coronavirus symptoms are more prevalent in LGBTQ people, as discrimination can increase vulnerabilities to illness and limit access to health services, the agency says.

  • LGBTQ people in the study reported a higher rate of asthma, cancer, heart disease, kidney disease, strokes and other conditions than straight people.
  • Black and Hispanic LGBTQ people are at even higher risk, as people of color are more likely to be hospitalized from the virus and die from it.

One level deeper: Advocates say LGBTQ Americans, especially young adults, face increased risks of poor mental health, homelessness and lost income due to the pandemic.

The bottom line: "Collecting data on sexual orientation in COVID-19 surveillance and other studies would improve knowledge about disparities in infection and adverse outcomes by sexual orientation, thereby informing more equitable responses to the pandemic," the agency said.

Methodology: The CDC used the 2017–2019 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) to examine disparities in underlying conditions between sexual minority and heterosexual adults. BRFSS is a collection of population health surveys that gather demographic and health information from noninstitutionalized U.S. residents aged ≥18 years.

All conditions are self-reported. The number of respondents identifying as transgender or nonbinary was too small for reliable estimates compared with the majority cisgender population.

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez
13 hours ago - Health

ER visits for mental health, overdoses rose during pandemic

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The number of emergency-room visits for mental health conditions, suicide attempts, drug overdoses, intimate partner violence and child abuse and neglect were higher during the pandemic than the same period in 2019, a JAMA report out Wednesday shows.

The big picture: Early studies have indicated that isolation and economic stress fueled these serious outcomes.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
12 hours ago - Health

Polling suggests vaccinating kids for COVID isn't very popular

Data: Verywell Health; Chart: Axios Visuals

A third of U.S. adults say they don't plan to get their children vaccinated against the coronavirus, and only about 4 in 10 say they do, according to recent polling by Verywell Health.

Why it matters: There isn't currently a vaccine available for children, but kids will eventually be an important component of reaching widespread immunity throughout the population.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
17 hours ago - Health

U.K. to test mixing COVID-19 vaccines in world-first trial

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a bottle of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as he visits a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Batley, West Yorkshire, England, on Monday. Photo:Jon Super - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The United Kingdom on Thursday launched a new clinical study to test the effects of mixing COVID-19 vaccines.

Why it matters: Per a statement from Oxford University virologist Matthew Snape, chief investigator of the world-first study: "If we do show that these vaccines can be used interchangeably in the same schedule this will greatly increase the flexibility of vaccine delivery."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow