Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Concerns grow over CDC's isolation guidelines

Caitlin Owens

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

New data suggests that people with the Omicron variant frequently stay infectious for longer than five days, raising concerns about the CDC's updated isolation guidelines.

Why it matters: Experts say the issue could be resolved by using rapid tests to determine whether it is safe to exit isolation, but the CDC has not recommended a negative test as a condition to end isolation.

Driving the news: A new study of NBA players and staff — which has yet to be peer-reviewed — found that a large percentage of Omicron-infected people still had viral loads over a certain threshold five days after their first positive test.

  • The study used this threshold as a proxy for infectiousness and for triggering a positive antigen test.
  • That suggests that a sizable portion of Omicron infections will still be infectious at day five.

What they're saying: "Main take-away = ending isolation at day 5 should include a negative rapid antigen test. Otherwise isolation needs to be extended," tweeted Nathan Grubaugh, a Yale professor and an author of the study.

  • "Why do all of the work to identify infections if we are going to just let them go back to work while still potentially infectious?"

The big picture: The data adds to growing anecdotal evidence — in the form of positive antigen tests past the recommended isolation period — that there's no guarantee that someone isn't infectious after five days.

  • The CDC does recommend that people who leave isolation after five days wear a mask around others.

Yes, but: There's at least one hugely practical argument for allowing people to leave isolation (with a mask) after five days: So many Americans are infected right now that it threatens basic societal functions for them all to stay home longer.

  • And there's a shortage of rapid tests, given the surge of demand for them, meaning that recommending people use them to leave isolation may fall flat if there aren't any tests to be found.

Go deeper

Margaret Harding McGill
19 hours ago - Health

You can start ordering free COVID tests Wednesday

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The White House said Friday a new website, COVIDTests.gov, will begin accepting orders Jan. 19 for free rapid tests shipped to Americans' homes.

Why it matters: The White House emphasized the importance of testing during the Omicron surge, with President Biden on Thursday announcing plans for the government to have 1 billion tests.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
12 hours ago - Health

WHO recommends 2 new COVID treatments

A patient in the red zone of a COVID-19 ward at an emergency clinical hospital in Volgograd, Russia. Photo: Dmitry Rogulin/TASS via Getty Images

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced Friday that it has recommended two new drugs to treat COVID.

Why it matters: The recommendations come as cases spike around the world, and could especially serve lower-income countries that have struggled to contain the disease due to lack of vaccines and other medical necessities.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: What "mild" really means when it comes to Omicron — America rethinks its endgame for COVID — Deaths are climbing as cases skyrocket — Preliminary data shows COVID was leading cause of death for cops in 2021.
  2. Vaccines: America's vaccination drive runs out of gasPuerto Rico expands booster shot requirements — Supreme Court blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for large employers.
  3. Politics: Focus group says Biden weak on COVID response, strong on democracy — Biden deploying military medical staff to help overwhelmed hospitals — Army disciplines nearly 3,000 soldiers for refusing vaccine.
  4. Economy: America's labor shortage is bigger than the pandemic — Nurses across the U.S. strike against COVID working conditions — CDC COVID guidance for cruise ships to be optional starting Saturday — The cost of testing.
  5. States: West Virginia governor feeling "extremely unwell" after positive test — Arkansas governor: Big businesses shouldn't comply with vaccine mandate.
  6. World: Teachers in France stage mass walkout over COVID protocols.
  7. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

