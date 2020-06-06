1 hour ago - Health

CDC: Some people are drinking and inhaling cleaning products in attempt to fight coronavirus

Clorox bleach. Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

The CDC released data on Friday from a survey commissioned to understand why more people have been calling poison control centers during the coronavirus pandemic.

What they found: Roughly 200 adults who responded to the survey in May said they intentionally inhaled disinfectants, washed food with bleach, or applied household cleaning products to bare skin to combat the virus — all of which are dangerous.

  • Fewer respondents reported drinking or gargling household cleaners and soapy water to fight COVID-19, or inhaling bleach and other cleaners.

Flashback: President Trump said in April that disinfectants may be used to treat coronavirus, which doctors quickly warned people against doing on social media. Trump later said that his comments had been sarcastic.

  • The survey did not address Trump's comments as a contributing factor.

Methodology: The opt-in online survey of 502 U.S. adults was conducted on May 4 by the Porter Novelli Public Services. The median age of respondents was 46 and 52% of respondents were women, while 63% were white. Respondents included all U.S. Census regions, with most from the South.

  • Survey responses were weighted to be nationally representative of U.S. demographics, but do not represent the U.S. population as a whole.

What's next: The CDC is collecting more data to understand some Americans' lack of knowledge when handling household cleaners, and plans to look more closely at demographics.

Updated 45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 6,800,604 — Total deaths: 396,591 — Total recoveries — 2,785,268Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 1,908,235 — Total deaths: 109,443 — Total recoveries: 491,706 — Total tested: 19,231,444Map.
Updated 50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

George Floyd updates

A protester holds a placard reading "Covid kills People, Racism kills Communities" as they attend a demonstration in Manchester, northern England, on June 6, to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. Photo: Paul Ellis/Contributor.

Thousands are gathering for a day of protests in Washington, D.C., almost two weeks after George Floyd's killing. Protesters in Australia and Europe staged anti-racism demonstrations on Saturday as well.

What's happening: A memorial service for Floyd is taking place in Raeford, North Carolina — near where he was born. Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all flags to fly at half-staff to honor Floyd until sunset. Thousands of demonstrators have gathered in Philadelphia and Chicago.

3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Buffalo police officers arrested after shoving 75-year-old protester

Photo: Mike Desmond/WBFO via AP

Two Buffalo police officers were charged with assault on Saturday after a video emerged of them shoving a 75-year-old protester while clearing a demonstration in the wake of George Floyd's killing, AP reports, citing prosecutors.

The state of play: Both officers pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault, and were released without bail. After the law enforcement officers were initially suspended without pay on Friday, all 57 officers on the Buffalo Police Department's Emergency Response Team resigned in a show of support for their fellow officers' suspensions.

