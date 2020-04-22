49 mins ago - Health

CDC confirms first pets to test positive for coronavirus

Orion Rummler

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The CDC has confirmed that two pet cats living in separate New York state homes have tested positive for the coronavirus, the USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratory said Wednesday.

Why it matters: These are the first pets in the U.S. to test positive for COVID-19, the agency said. The cats experienced mild respiratory illness from the virus and are expected to recover.

  • The first cat, which was tested after showing mild respiratory issues, was not living in a home with confirmed coronavirus patients.
  • The owner of the second cat tested positive for COVID-19, but another cat in that household hasn't shown symptoms.

What you can do: If you have contracted the coronavirus, limit contact with your pets and wash your hands before and after you touch them. If possible, have someone else care for your pets.

The bottom line: There is still no evidence that pets can spread the coronavirus in the U.S., the agency said in a statement, and routine testing of animals is not recommended.

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Oil prices continued to slide in Asian trading Wednesday, as the novel coronavirus causes an unprecedented demand crash. The Brent crude futures fell 13% to $16.82 a barrel and the June contract for West Texas Intermediate dropped 3% to $11.20 a barrel, per CNBC.

The big picture: Several countries and regions in Europe, Asia and the U.S. are beginning to ease lockdown restrictions. But the World Health Organization has cautioned that moving too fast will undermine progress.

Updated 13 hours ago - Health
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 2,611,182 — Total deaths: 181,235 — Total recoveries — 703,512Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 834,858 — Total deaths: 45,894 — Total recoveries — 76,070 — Total tested: 4,171,896Map.
  3. Cities and states latest: Budget desperation deepens for local governments — Court allows Arkansas to ban abortions during coronavirus pandemic.
  4. Public health latest: FDA approves new at-home coronavirus test kits.
  5. World update: What we know about the Chinese lab at the center of the coronavirus controversy.
  6. 🐱🐯 Animal latest: CDC confirms first pets to test positive for coronavirus.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 46 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Jacob Knutson

FDA approves new at-home coronavirus test kits

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn said Wednesday that stay at-home coronavirus tests will help states increase their testing capabilities.

Why it matters: Increasing daily tests is a key requirement that states must reach before they can safely relax coronavirus lockdowns.

