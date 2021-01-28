Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
New coronavirus infections fell by 16% over the past week — the third straight week of significant improvement.
Yes, but: The U.S. is still averaging roughly 165,000 new cases per day, meaning the virus is still spreading largely unchecked. And the rise of more contagious variants will ensure that Americans’ risk remains high.
Details: In 41 states, the average number of new daily cases was lower over the past week than the week before. No states got worse.
- Nationwide, new cases are now at about the same level they were at in mid-December — down from their peak, but still a lot.
What’s next: If Americans can accelerate this progress, we’ll reduce the number of people who die before vaccines become universally available.
- But that will be a challenge, given the country’s track record and the continued spread of more easily transmissible variants.
Each week, Axios tracks the change in new infections in each state. We use a seven-day average to minimize the effects of day-to-day discrepancies in states’ reporting.