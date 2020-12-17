Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Coronavirus cases hold steady but remain dangerously high

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The pace of new coronavirus infections leveled off over the past week, but the nationwide caseload is still dangerously high.

The big picture: Throughout the fall, new cases skyrocketed to record levels. It's good news that they're no longer skyrocketing, but holding steady at record or near-record highs is nothing to cheer about.

By the numbers: The U.S. averaged roughly 209,000 new cases per day over the past week, a modest 1.8% increase from the week before.

  • The nationwide totals held steady even as the number of new infections fell in 19 states — including Iowa, South Dakota and several other states that were hit especially hard by the fall surge.
  • A handful of more populous states recorded some significant increases, which is why the national total is still so high. California, for example, averaged roughly 32,500 new cases per day over the past week, an increase of almost 40% over the previous week.

What's next: Reduced caseloads in small, largely rural states should help alleviate some of the crushing burden on local hospitals.

  • For now, though, hospitalizations remain at a record high; roughly 113,000 people are in the hospital today for severe coronavirus infections.
  • And if many Americans travel for the holidays, cases could pick right back up.
  • Vaccines will eventually help contain the virus, but it'll be several months before the general public can start getting vaccinated, and lax safety measures in the meantime will only heighten a crisis that has already claimed 300,000 American lives.

Each week, Axios tracks the change in new infections in each state. We use a seven-day average to minimize the effects of day-to-day discrepancies in states’ reporting.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Vaccine: The brewing workplace debate over vaccinations America's rural, underserved communities close in on coronavirus vaccine How tech is aiding the vaccine rollout.
  2. Health: FDA grants emergency authorization to first over-the-counter, at-home COVID antigen test.
  3. Politics: Congressional leaders move closer to striking stimulus deal Inauguration to be limited to State of the Union-sized audience Emails show former Trump health appointee advocated herd immunity strategy.
  4. Business: Fed pledges to continue buying bonds until economy makes "substantial" progress — Oil forecast highlights the long road back from COVID-19 — 2020's been a breakout year for the creator economy.
  5. World: U.K. says it vaccinated more than 130,000 people in first week of program
U.K. says it vaccinated more than 130,000 people in first week of program

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as a nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 8, 2020 in London. Photo: Frank Augstein - Pool/Getty Images

The U.K. has vaccinated more than 100,000 people with Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine in the first week of its program, according to Nadhim Zahawi, a government minister in charge of vaccine deployment.

The big picture: The U.K. earlier this month became the first Western nation to give emergency approval to a COVID-19 vaccine. A 90-year-old woman from Coventry became the world's first person to get a fully tested, clinically authorized COVID-19 vaccine.

Extra doses of Pfizer vaccine could expand U.S. supply

An infectious disease doctor in California receives the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday, Dec. 17. Photo: Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty

Pfizer vaccine vials contain extra doses that could boost America's supply by up to 40%, the Food and Drug Administration announced on Wednesday.

Driving the news: The U.S. has 100 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to inoculate 50 million people but declined to buy more doses earlier this year. The vaccine is first being administrated to frontline health care workers and nursing home residents and staff.

