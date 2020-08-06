1 hour ago - Health

Coronavirus hotspots begin to improve

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti, Sara Wise/Axios

Coronavirus infections are falling or holding steady in most of the country, including the hard-hit hotspots of Arizona, California and Florida.

The big picture: A decline in new infections is always good news, but don't be fooled: the U.S. still has a very long way to go to recover from this summer's surge.

By the numbers: The U.S. is finally averaging fewer than 60,000 new cases per day. The average fell to 59,182 this past week, an 8.7% drop from the week before.

  • Testing also declined nationwide, by just under 8%.
  • Arizona, California and Florida all saw declines of at least 16%. Cases in Texas were up 8%.

Yes, but: The U.S. is by no means out of the woods — we're barely beginning to chip away at the stark increases of the past two months.

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Between the lines: Each week, Axios tracks the change in confirmed coronavirus cases in each state. We use a seven-day average to minimize the effects of any abnormalities in how and when new cases are reported.


Updated 11 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Despite some case decreases, COVID-19 deaths are on the rise in the U.S., with California reporting a record-high average this week.

Driving the news: President Trump said in an interview with “Axios on HBO” he thinks the coronavirus is as well-controlled in the U.S. as it can be, despite dramatic surges in new infections over the summer and more than 150,000 American deaths.


16 hours ago - Health

Florida surpasses 500,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

Emergency at Coral Gables Hospital near Miami on July 30. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Florida has reported over 500,000 total confirmed coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, according to the state's health department.

Why it matters: Florida joins California as the only two states to surpass this milestone. Texas, which is reporting the third-most confirmed cases in the country, is not far behind, according to Johns Hopkins data.


Updated 17 hours ago - Health

N.Y., N.J. and Conn. to require travelers from 35 states to quarantine

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Travelers from 35 states are now required to quarantine for 14 days when traveling to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, per New York state's health department.

What's new: New York City will set up bridge and tunnel checkpoints to enforce the quarantine order, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, per the Wall Street Journal.

