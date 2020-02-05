35 mins ago - Health

CDC confirms 12th coronavirus case in the U.S.

Orion Rummler

People wear facemasks in Beijing, China, Feb. 5. Photo: Roman Balandin\TASS via Getty Images

An adult in Wisconsin with a history of travel to Beijing, China, has contracted the coronavirus, the state health department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed on Wednesday.

What's happening: The individual, who is currently isolated at home, "was exposed to known cases" of 2019-nCoV while in China. Immediate health risk to the general public in Wisconsin is low, the state health department said.

Marisa Fernandez

CDC confirms 7th coronavirus case in the U.S.

Passengers traveling to Ghuangzhou, China takes precautions by wearing masks following an outbreak of the Coronavirus in China at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport on January 31, 2020. Photo: Luke Dray / Stringer/Getty Images

A 7th coronavirus case has been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention where a man in the San Francisco Bay area became ill after traveling from Wuhan, China back to the U.S., the Santa Clara Health Department said Friday.

The big picture: Federal health officials expect more cases to be confirmed while the CDC continues to test cases and as state health departments remain on high alert. The U.S. on Friday declared a public health emergency and restricted travel based on the new virus's ability to spread from person-to-person.

Orion Rummler

CDC confirms 8th coronavirus case in the U.S.

A woman in Wuhan, Hubei province, China on Feb. 1. Photo: Stringer/Getty Images

A man in his 20s who returned to the U.S. from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, has contracted the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention alerted health officials in Boston on Saturday. His is the eighth known case in the U.S.

Details: Rita Nieves, executive director of the Boston Public Health Commission, said officials "are not asking Boston residents to do anything differently" and that "risk to the general public remains low." The man was isolated soon after returning to Massachusetts, and his "few close contacts" are being monitored for symptoms.

Axios

Coronavirus death toll reaches 494

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkinsthe CDC and China’s NHC; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Four planes evacuating U.S. citizens from Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus, have departed for the U.S. and will land in four locations in three states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

The state of play: 2019-nCoV has killed 494 people and infected over 24,000 people in mainland China, plus more than 200 in 27 other countries and regions. The CDC confirmed Wednesday that 11 people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with coronavirus, including two who were infected person-to-person rather than via travel to China.

