CDC confirms 12th coronavirus case in the U.S.
People wear facemasks in Beijing, China, Feb. 5. Photo: Roman Balandin\TASS via Getty Images
An adult in Wisconsin with a history of travel to Beijing, China, has contracted the coronavirus, the state health department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed on Wednesday.
What's happening: The individual, who is currently isolated at home, "was exposed to known cases" of 2019-nCoV while in China. Immediate health risk to the general public in Wisconsin is low, the state health department said.
Go deeper: Coronavirus death toll reaches 494