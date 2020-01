A Carnival cruise ship with roughly 7,000 passengers on board has been blocked from leaving an Italian port after a passenger from Macau experienced possible coronavirus symptoms, Bloomberg reports.

The state of play: It could be the first cruise ship impacted by the coronavirus spread, and, if confirmed, would be the first coronavirus case in Italy. Diseases can quickly flourish among cruise ship passengers because so many people are in such close proximity to each other.

