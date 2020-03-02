1 hour ago - Health

Bill Gates: Coronavirus is "a lot like the once-in-a-century pathogen" we've feared

Bill Gates, who has devoted much of his life and fortune to global health, warns in The New England Journal of Medicine that the coronavirus "has started behaving a lot like the once-in-a-century pathogen we’ve been worried about."

The big picture: Gates, always an optimist, writes that in addition to responding to this crisis, "we also need to make larger systemic changes so we can respond more efficiently and effectively when the next epidemic arrives."

What he's saying:

  • "I hope it’s not that bad, but we should assume it will be until we know otherwise."
  • "There are two reasons that Covid-19 is such a threat. First, it can kill healthy adults in addition to elderly people with existing health problems."
  • "Second, Covid-19 is transmitted quite efficiently. The average infected person spreads the disease to two or three others — an exponential rate of increase. There is also strong evidence that it can be transmitted by people who are just mildly ill ... Covid-19 has already caused 10 times as many cases as SARS in a quarter of the time."

CDC detects first possible community spread of coronavirus in U.S.

A person in California who hadn't traveled to a country impacted by the novel coronavirus nor had any known contact with anyone infected by the virus has tested positive to COVID-19, the CDC said in a statement.

Why it matters: Per the CDC, "It's possible this could be an instance of community spread of COVID-19, which would be the first time this has happened in the United States. Community spread means spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown." However, the patient may have "been exposed to a returned traveler who was infected," the CDC noted. "At this time, the patient's exposure is unknown," it said.

Coronavirus updates: Global death toll tops 3,000

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens.

The global death toll from the new coronavirus surged past 3,000 on Sunday night, as officials confirmed the virus had killed a second person in the U.S.

The big picture: COVID-19 has infected almost 90,000 people in almost 70 countries and territories, mostly in mainland China. But the virus is continuing to spread, with the Czech Republic, Indonesia, the Dominican Republic and Armenia reporting their first cases Tuesday. Case numbers were surging in countries including South Korea (more than 4,200), Italy (almost 1,700) and Iran (nearly 1,000).

Coronavirus global death toll surpasses SARS

The novel coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, has now killed more people than the 2003 SARS outbreak, the latest health figures show.

What's happening: Health authorities in China's Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 81 new deaths from the virus on Saturday — taking the toll in the region to 780. China's National Health Commission confirmed later Saturday that a total of 811 people have died of coronavirus in the country.

