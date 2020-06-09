1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The biggest coronavirus hiring slumps

Erica Pandey

Driving for Uber in New York City in the time of coronavirus. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The pandemic’s upending of the way we work and live has roiled the job market — triggering hiring surges in some sectors and massive slumps in others.

Why it matters: Look for some of the pain to last beyond the end of the pandemic. “If some of the increase in remote work, distance learning and online entertainment is permanent, these jobs will be threatened by the new at-home economy,” says Julia Pollak, a labor economist at ZipRecruiter.

By the numbers: Here are the jobs that saw the greatest declines in postings between mid-February and mid-May, according to ZipRecruiter data shared with Axios:

  1. Uber/Lyft Driver (-91%) 
  2. Flight Attendant (-90%) 
  3. Car Washer (-87%)
  4. Tour Guide (-85%)
  5. Retail Store Associate (-84%) 
  6. Event/Conference Planner (-82%) 
  7. Hotel Staff (-82%) 
  8. Office Manager (-81%)
  9. Chef (-80%) 
  10. Catering Assistant (-80%)
  11. Commercial Pilot (-79%) 
  12. Ticket Seller (-75%)
  13. Usher (-73%)
  14. Valet (-70%) 
  15. Actor (-70%)
  16. Musician (-69%) 
  17. Loss Prevention Specialist (-62%) 
  18. Barber (-58%)
  19. Commercial Property Manager (-49%) 
  20. Front Desk Associate (-47%)

Politics & Policy

Politics & Policy

Inside the Senate GOP plan for police reform

Sen. Tim Scott. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Republicans are crafting a package of police reforms that would make lynching a federal crime and threaten to cut federal grants if states don't force their police departments to report significantly more detail on officers' use of force, according to two sources familiar with the internal conversations.

Why this matters: Republicans have recognized that it's politically unsustainable to simply hammer a "law-and-order" message, and that they need to propose measures to respond to the national outcry for police reform after the killing of George Floyd.

Economy & Business

An unequal workplace for black Americans

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Racism has long festered in workplaces, keeping black workers out of positions of power in every single industry.

Why it matters: Unequal opportunities at work contribute to the massive wealth gap between white and black America.

