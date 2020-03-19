16 mins ago - Technology

Coronavirus will delay lawmakers' tech antitrust investigation

Margaret Harding McGill

Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.). Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images.

The spread of the coronavirus will delay a House antitrust investigation into Big Tech and online markets, the Democrat leading the probe said Thursday.

Driving the news: Rep. David Cicilline, who chairs the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee, said the public health crisis will push back a bipartisan report detailing the investigation's findings, originally set for release at the end of this month.

  • "The most important thing right now is ensuring that the American people have the resources they need to get through this outbreak," Cicilline said in a statement. "The subcommittee will get this investigation done the right way, and if that means taking longer than we planned, that’s what we’ll do.”
  • A subcommittee spokesperson declined to say if there's a new target date for delivering the report.

The big picture: The Hill investigation is one of several at the federal and state level probing the power of the major platforms.

Margaret Harding McGill

Kyle Daly

Margaret Harding McGill

