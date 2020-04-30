1 hour ago - Health

Big Food is built to outlast smaller competitors

Felix Salmon

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Large farms, food processors and restaurant operators have much brighter prospects than their smaller counterparts grappling with the coronavirus crisis.

The big picture: They have access to capital markets, including the trillions of dollars being injected into the fixed-income markets by the Federal Reserve.

  • The top three meat processors — Tyson Foods, JBS and Cargill — account for about ⅔ of the market and therefore count as being too big to fail. Hence President Trump's decision to invoke the Defense Production Act to keep their facilities running.
  • Big farms have a bright future selling to China, which has promised to buy more than $40 billion of U.S. agricultural goods and which is facing a severe domestic pork shortage.

The bottom line: The total amount that we eat isn't going down. If the food we're eating isn't coming from small farmers, it's coming from large ones.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the U.K. is "past the peak of this disease." The U.K. has Europe's second-highest death toll, behind Italy, and the number of active cases continued to tick upwards last week.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 3.2 million people and killed over 230,000 as of Thursday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 239,000).

Jennifer A. Kingson

Jackpot for liability lawyers

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President Trump’s order to reopen meat processing plants, despite the fact that they're coronavirus hot spots, raises a tangle of liability issues that could keep courts and trial lawyers busy for years.

Why it matters: The scrap over meat plants — which is just heating up — may be a microcosm of the ones other businesses will face once commerce opens up more broadly.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 3,249,022 — Total deaths: 230,804 — Total recoveries — 1,006,112Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 1,054,261 — Total deaths: 61,717 — Total recoveries — 124,979 — Total tested: 6,065,570Map.
  3. States: Kemp to lift Georgia's shelter-in-place order at midnight — Hogan says Maryland National Guard is protecting coronavirus tests sent from South Korea.
  4. Business: Restaurants gingerly test how to return amid coronavirus — Big Food is built to outlast smaller competitors.
  5. Trump administration: Pence wears face mask during GM visit after Mayo Clinic backlash.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: The small biz bailout bungle.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

