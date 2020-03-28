Biden blasts Trump's coronavirus response: "This is not personal"

Former Vice President Joe Biden said that President Trump should "stop personalizing everything" in his approach to dealing the novel coronavirus pandemic, at a CNN town hall on Friday.

Driving the news: "If they don't treat you right, I don't call," Trump told reporters at the White House coronavirus task force briefing on Friday, referring to managing COVID-19. Trump said Vice President Mike Pence "calls all the governors," but he advises Pence against contacting those he views as unappreciative.

What Biden's saying: "...Or when he talks to governors, he says, be careful when you talk to that governor, they're not very good, or he calls another governor a snake. This is not personal. It has nothing to do with you Donald Trump. Nothing to do with you. Do your job, stop personalizing everything."

Background: Some of the latest federal efforts to offset the medical and economic fallout from COVID-19 are a $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that Trump signed into law on Friday, and the appointment of White House trade adviser Peter Navarro to enforce the Defense Production Act.

