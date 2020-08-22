15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says he would issue nationwide stay-at-home order in face of COVID-flu nightmare

Joe Biden accepts the Democratic Party nomination on Aug. 20. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden told ABC News on Friday that, if elected, he would issue a nationwide stay-at-home order should coronavirus infections surge in January alongside the coming flu season.

Why it matters: The country's coronavirus crisis could worsen this winter if hospitals are overwhelmed with patients requiring care from COVID-19 at the same time as the flu. The severity of the influenza season also depends on how many Americans get flu shots.

Where it stands: “I think we can get through this without having to revert back to a shutdown," NIAID director Anthony Fauci told Politico early this month — but only if Americans commit to basic mitigation efforts like wearing masks, physically distancing, following hygiene recommendations and avoiding crowds.

What he's saying: "I would shut it down. I would listen to the scientists," Biden told ABC News' David Muir, in an interview alongside running mate Kamala Harris.

The big picture: Over half of Americans surveyed in a NPR/Ipsos poll in late July said they supported a mandatory, nationwide order to shelter at home for two weeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Hospitals still suing patients in coronavirus hotspots

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

As millions of Americans lost their jobs and fell sick with the coronavirus this summer, hospitals in some of the hardest-hit states were getting back to the business of suing their patients.

Why it matters: The Americans least likely to be able to pay their medical bills are the same people who are vulnerable to the virus and its economic fallout.

CDC lifts travel warning as Bermuda ramps up testing to suppress coronavirus

A view of Coral Beach, Bermuda. Photo: Slim Aarons/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The CDC has lifted its coronavirus warning against nonessential travel to Bermuda, as the island ramps up a scheme to attract foreign workers on year-long residencies and marks 57 days with no detected community spread.

Driving the news: Over half of the British Overseas Territory's population has been tested for COVID-19 since on-island capabilities were set up on March 17. Premier David Burt told Axios the strict testing has left him "confident that we are going to be able to catch any clusters before they spread."

