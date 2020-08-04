45 mins ago - Health

Poll: 59% of Americans support nationwide 2-week stay-at-home order

People lay out on the grass while maintaining social distancing guidelines in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images

Over half of Americans surveyed in a new NPR/Ipsos poll support a mandatory, nationwide order to shelter at home for two weeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Why it matters: COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations are rising across the U.S., which saw dramatic surges in new infections this summer. More than 155,000 Americans have died, per Johns Hopkins.

By the numbers: About two-thirds of respondents said they believe the U.S. is handling the pandemic worse than other countries, NPR found.

  • 62% support a single, national strategy for when businesses can reopen, while 60% support a similar strategy for schools.
  • 59% say workers should receive a stipend for them to stay at home for two weeks.
  • 55% support temporary travel bans between states.

What they're saying: Top infectious-diseases expert Anthony Fauci told CNN last week that he does not currently support a national stay-at-home order. President Trump has also ruled the measure out.

  • "I don't think we need to go all the way back to lockdown," Fauci said, stressing that wearing masks, avoiding crowds, hand hygiene and social distancing can be effective mitigation measures.

Methodology: The NPR/Ipsos poll interviewed 1,115 U.S. adults conducted July 30-31. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Despite some new case decreases, COVID-19 deaths are on the rise in the U.S., with California reporting a record-high average this week.

Driving the news: President Trump said in an interview with “Axios on HBO” that he thinks the coronavirus is as well-controlled in the U.S. as it can be, despite dramatic surges in new infections over the course of the summer and more than 150,000 American deaths.

Margaret Talev
10 hours ago - Health

Axios-Ipsos poll: Fear of voting

Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Note: ±3.0% margin of error for the total sample; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Democrats are twice as likely as Republicans to worry about in-person voting — with nearly two in three seeing it as a large or moderate risk to their health — according to this week's installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: This could pose a significant disadvantage for Joe Biden and other Democratic candidates in November if the pattern holds — especially in states where high infection rates persist, or where there are significant hurdles to mail-in, absentee or early voting.

Rebecca Falconer
12 hours ago - Health

Fauci: Schools can reopen with safeguards, but those in virus hot spots shouldn't

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, at Capitol Hill in July. Photo Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

NIAID director Anthony Fauci said Monday schools and colleges should be able to reopen for in-person classes, but they must take precautions to ensure the safety of students and teachers during the pandemic, per CNN.

Of note: Students benefit psychologically from being in a classroom, Fauci said. The American Academy of Pediatrics has advocated for in-person classes resuming, noting in a statement the mental health benefits of doing so. "[T]here is already evidence of the negative impacts on children because of school closures in the spring of 2020."

