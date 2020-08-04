Poll: 59% of Americans support nationwide 2-week stay-at-home order

People lay out on the grass while maintaining social distancing guidelines in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images
Over half of Americans surveyed in a new NPR/Ipsos poll support a mandatory, nationwide order to shelter at home for two weeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Why it matters: COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations are rising across the U.S., which saw dramatic surges in new infections this summer. More than 155,000 Americans have died, per Johns Hopkins.
By the numbers: About two-thirds of respondents said they believe the U.S. is handling the pandemic worse than other countries, NPR found.
- 62% support a single, national strategy for when businesses can reopen, while 60% support a similar strategy for schools.
- 59% say workers should receive a stipend for them to stay at home for two weeks.
- 55% support temporary travel bans between states.
What they're saying: Top infectious-diseases expert Anthony Fauci told CNN last week that he does not currently support a national stay-at-home order. President Trump has also ruled the measure out.
- "I don't think we need to go all the way back to lockdown," Fauci said, stressing that wearing masks, avoiding crowds, hand hygiene and social distancing can be effective mitigation measures.
Methodology: The NPR/Ipsos poll interviewed 1,115 U.S. adults conducted July 30-31. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.