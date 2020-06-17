1 hour ago - World

Beijing's airports cancel more than 60% of flights amid coronavirus outbreak

A man wearing a face mask and goggles in Beijing's international airport on June 17. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

At least 1,255 flights in and out of Beijing's two major airports — roughly two-thirds of those scheduled — were canceled Wednesday as China moved to contain a new coronavirus outbreak in its capital, AP reports.

Why it matters: Beijing, home to more than 20 million people, has reported at least 137 new cases since last week and raised its emergency barometer to its second-highest level, which requires the government to close schools, suspend the reopenings of businesses and mandate stronger social-distancing requirements.

Jacob Knutson
21 hours ago - World

Beijing closes schools to contain coronavirus outbreak

People shopping in Beijing on June 16. Photo: Artyom Ivanov/TASS via Getty Images

Beijing's government ordered all schools in the city to close Tuesday in an effort to contain a new coronavirus outbreak which has spread to neighboring provinces, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: The Chinese capital, home to more than 21 million people, has so far reported 106 new infections and raised its emergency response to level two — meaning people must be tested for the virus before they can leave the city.

Updated 6 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

President Juan Orlando Hernández said late Tuesday that he and first lady Ana García were among over 9,600 Hondurans to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the New York Times reports. He added García was asymptomatic and he was feeling better. 330 people have died from the virus in Honduras.

By the numbers: More than 8.1 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins.

Updated 6 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Five states reported record numbers of new daily novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Zoom in: Arizona reported the most new cases (2,392), followed by Florida (2,783) and then Texas (2,622). The three states were among 20 in the U.S. to report a growth in the number of people to test positive for COVID-19 over the past two weeks, per a New York Times database. All three states have increased testing and quickly eased restrictions, the NYT notes.

