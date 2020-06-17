Beijing's airports cancel more than 60% of flights amid coronavirus outbreak

At least 1,255 flights in and out of Beijing's two major airports — roughly two-thirds of those scheduled — were canceled Wednesday as China moved to contain a new coronavirus outbreak in its capital, AP reports.

Why it matters: Beijing, home to more than 20 million people, has reported at least 137 new cases since last week and raised its emergency barometer to its second-highest level, which requires the government to close schools, suspend the reopenings of businesses and mandate stronger social-distancing requirements.