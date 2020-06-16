Beijing closes schools to contain coronavirus outbreak
People shopping in Beijing on June 16. Photo: Artyom Ivanov/TASS via Getty Images
Beijing's government ordered all schools in the city to close Tuesday in an effort to contain a new coronavirus outbreak which has spread to neighboring provinces, Bloomberg reports.
Why it matters: The Chinese capital, home to more than 21 million people, has so far reported 106 new infections and raised its emergency response to level two — meaning people must be tested for the virus before they can leave the city.
- New cases in two northern neighboring provinces have also been linked to the outbreak in Beijing.
- The city government also closed another food market after a case linked to the original cluster was discovered there.
- 11 other food markets have been closed and almost 300 others sanitized, and multiple housing compounds have been put under lockdown.
The big picture: Government officials in Beijing must now balance containment policies with recovery efforts as strict lockdown measures would undo some of the progress the country has made in reopening its economy.
- Local officials said the city can conduct more than 90,000 coronavirus tests per day. It tested more than 70,000 people on Sunday.
