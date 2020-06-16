1 hour ago - World

Beijing closes schools to contain coronavirus outbreak

People shopping in Beijing on June 16. Photo: Artyom Ivanov/TASS via Getty Images

Beijing's government ordered all schools in the city to close Tuesday in an effort to contain a new coronavirus outbreak which has spread to neighboring provinces, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: The Chinese capital, home to more than 21 million people, has so far reported 106 new infections and raised its emergency response to level two — meaning people must be tested for the virus before they can leave the city.

  • New cases in two northern neighboring provinces have also been linked to the outbreak in Beijing.
  • The city government also closed another food market after a case linked to the original cluster was discovered there.
  • 11 other food markets have been closed and almost 300 others sanitized, and multiple housing compounds have been put under lockdown.

The big picture: Government officials in Beijing must now balance containment policies with recovery efforts as strict lockdown measures would undo some of the progress the country has made in reopening its economy.

  • Local officials said the city can conduct more than 90,000 coronavirus tests per day. It tested more than 70,000 people on Sunday.

Dave Lawler
3 mins ago - World

20 Indian soldiers killed in border clash with China

A Chinese and an Indian soldier during a ceremony in 2006. Photo: Deshakalyan Chowdhury/AFP via Getty Images

The Indian army says 20 of its troops were killed in a violent clash with Chinese forces in a disputed border region high in the Himalayas. China also reported casualties, but has not confirmed any fatalities.

Why it matters: This is one of the most perilous moments for relations between the two Asian giants in decades. The sides had repeatedly clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) but hadn't exchanged gunfire in 45 years. It's unclear whether guns were used in the altercation overnight.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

Alayna Treene
Updated 18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump signs executive order on police reform

President Trump shows his signature on an Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump signed a modest executive order on Tuesday that encourages limiting the use of chokeholds and moves to create a national database for police misconduct.

Why it matters: Top Trump aides recognize that he is under increased pressure to do something to address the mass outcry spurred by the killing of George Floyd. This order, which many lawmakers will say does not go far enough, is intended to send a message that Trump is willing to work with Congress on more meaningful reform.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 8,065,966 — Total deaths: 437,604 — Total recoveries — 3,898,799Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 2,115,079 — Total deaths: 116,191 — Total recoveries: 576,334 — Total tested: 23,984,592Map.
  3. Business: May saw the biggest monthly jump in consumer spending in history.
  4. Public health: NIH expands its COVID-19 research in underrepresented communities — More than 40% of U.S. coronavirus deaths are linked to nursing homes
  5. World: U.S.-Canada border to remain closed to all but essential travel until July 21 — Germany to invest €300 million in biotech firm developing coronavirus vaccine.
