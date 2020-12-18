Get the latest market trends in your inbox

1 out of every 200 Americans was diagnosed with COVID in the last week

Data: Covid Tracking Project; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

In the last week alone, nearly 1 out of every 200 Americans was diagnosed with the coronavirus — an astronomically large portion of the population to be sick at the same time.

Why it matters: This will translate into large numbers of hospitalizations — and eventually deaths — in the coming weeks. It also means the rest of us have a decent chance of interacting with someone who is infected, anywhere we go.

By the numbers: Nationally, 0.9% of Americans have been diagnosed with the virus over the last 14 days, or nearly 1 out of every 100 people. That's probably an undercount of the real number of infections across the country, as not everyone who is infected gets tested.

  • In Tennessee, nearly 1 of every 100 state residents have been diagnosed within the last week, making it the state with the highest number of new cases by population in the country.
  • In California, the most populous state in the U.S., roughly 1 of every 150 residents were diagnosed this week, contributing tens of thousands of cases to the national total every day.

What's happening: California's health care system is already buckling, AP reports.

  • Hospitals across the state "have all but run out of intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients, ambulances are backing up outside emergency rooms, and tents for triaging the sick are going up," per AP.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Vaccine: FDA advisory panel endorses Moderna vaccine for emergency use The brewing workplace debate over vaccinations America's rural, underserved communities close in on coronavirus vaccine.
  2. Health: CDC: Drug overdose deaths accelerated during pandemic — Study finds nearly 12,000 excess deaths among young adults between March and July — Coronavirus cases hold steady but remain dangerously high.
  3. Politics: Inauguration to be limited to State of the Union-sized audience Incoming White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond tests positive — Biden set to take vaccine in public next week.
  4. States: Governors say federal government cutting vaccine allocations — Supreme Court denies religious school challenge to Kentucky's restrictions.
  5. Cities: San Francisco to mandate 10-day quarantine for travelers from outside Bay Area — NYC restaurants fight to stay alive amid COVID-19 restrictions.
  6. World: U.K. says it vaccinated more than 130,000 people in first week of program.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Neal Rothschild
Dec 17, 2020 - Health

Trump states shut out COVID headlines as virus rages

Data: SocialFlow; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

States that voted for President Trump tend to have high coronavirus caseloads compared to how much COVID content they read online, while the opposite is true of states that voted for President-elect Biden, according to exclusive data from social media management platform SocialFlow.

Why it matters: The trend highlights a widespread rejection of coronavirus news and information in states that supported Trump, even in areas where the virus has gotten particularly deadly.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
13 hours ago - Health

San Francisco to mandate 10-day quarantine for travelers from outside Bay Area

Photo: Justin Sullivan via Getty

San Francisco will enforce a travel quarantine effective Friday as California struggles to combat rising COVID-19 deaths and hospitalization rates.

Driving the news: Anyone “traveling, moving or returning to San Francisco from anywhere outside the Bay Area” will have to remain isolated for 10 days, Mayor London Breed announced on Thursday. The order will remain in place through at least Jan. 4.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow