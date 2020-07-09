1 hour ago - Health

Over 1,000 TSA agents have tested positive for COVID-19

1,018 federal TSA employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, the agency said in data updated on Thursday.

Why it matters: More people are getting on flights. After the TSA screened fewer than 100,000 people per day at airports across the U.S. in early April, the agency processed over 630,000 travelers on Wednesday.

Where it stands: 647 federal TSA employees have recovered from the virus and 6 have died, the agency said.

  • The airports where the most TSA personnel have contracted the virus are New York's JFK (116), Newark Liberty International (69), Miami International (56), Chicago's O'Hare (42), Orlando International (40), Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International (39) and New York's LaGuardia (39), according to the agency's data.

Coronavirus cases rise in 33 states

The coronavirus pandemic keeps getting worse, all across the country. Thirty-three states saw their caseloads increase this week, continuing a scary nationwide trend that’s been getting worse since mid-June.

Why it matters: The U.S. is right back in the situation we were afraid of earlier this year, with a rapidly spreading outbreak, strained hospitals, and projections of more than 200,000 deaths by the end of the year.

Tulsa health official: Trump rally "likely contributed" to coronavirus spike

President Trump's campaign rally and related protests in Tulsa in late June "more than likely" contributed to the area's recent surge in confirmed coronavirus cases, Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said Wednesday.

Why it matters: Public health officials, including Dart himself, had urged the campaign to postpone the rally, fearing that a large indoor gathering with few people wearing masks could accelerate the spread of the virus.

How Trump's push to reopen schools could backfire

The Trump administration’s full-steam-ahead push to fully reopen schools this fall is on a collision course with the U.S.' skyrocketing coronavirus caseload and its decades-long neglect of public education.

Why it matters: Getting kids back to school is of paramount importance for children and families, especially low-income ones. But the administration isn’t doing much to make this safer or more feasible.

