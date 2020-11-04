Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

This was the coronavirus election

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Four in 10 voters named the pandemic as their top issue in the presidential race, according to AP VoteCast. Another three in 10 said the economy and jobs were most important.

Why it matters: Voters were more likely to say that the government should focus on limiting the spread of the virus, even if it damages the economy, than to say the economy should be prioritized above all else.

  • About half of voters said the pandemic isn't at all under control, and six in 10 said the economy is in poor shape.
  • An overwhelming majority said that the virus has impacted them personally, and about two in 10 said a close friend or family member has died from the virus.

The backdrop: Coronavirus hospitalizations surged as Americans cast their votes, with Missouri, Oklahoma, Iowa, Indiana, Nebraska, North Dakota and New Mexico all reporting record high hospitalizations this week, AP reports.

  • Wisconsin reported a record 5,771 new coronavirus cases Tuesday. Hospitals in Iowa and Missouri are warning they could soon be overwhelmed.

Axios
Updated 12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: White House race remains too close to call

Expand chart
Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

The race between President Trump and Joe Biden remains too close to call, despite Trump's false declaration early Wednesday that he has won, as vote counting continues in enough key battleground states that a final result could be delayed for days.

The latest: Trump declared that he'll go to the Supreme Court to push for "all voting to stop," baselessly calling the continued vote count a "fraud" as key states sort through a historically high volume of early and mail ballots driven by the coronavirus pandemic.

Jim VandeHeiMike Allen
13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

A safe, sane way to navigate the vote count

Photos: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

America faces tense, tumultuous, uncertain days ahead: President Trump says he won, even though he hasn't. Joe Biden says he's "on track" to win, even though it'll take days — or longer — to sort through a half-dozen nail-biters.

Why it matters: Now, whatever the resolution, close to half the country is going to feel robbed. Many of them will be angry, and will refuse to accept the winner as the legit president of all the people.

Ursula Perano
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mark Kelly unseats Republican Martha McSally in Arizona Senate race

Photo: Rob Schumacher/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Former astronaut Mark Kelly (D) has defeated incumbent Sen. Martha McSally (R) in Arizona's race for the U.S. Senate, AP projects.

Why it matters: It's a crucial pickup for Democrats in their bid to take control of the Senate, which has turned increasingly unlikely as the night has progressed.

