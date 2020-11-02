Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Cook Political Report shifts 8 seats toward Democrats in final House forecast

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Cook Political Report shifted eight House seats toward Democrats — and projected that the party would expand its majority in the chamber by 10 to 15 seats — in the nonpartisan prognosticator's final 2020 forecast published Monday.

Why it matters: It highlights how President Trump's polling struggles at the top of the ticket are filtering down ballot, affecting Republicans across the country.

The state of the play: Three of the shifted seats are in Texas — and Cook expects at least one of them, the state's 24th congressional district, to flip to the Democrats this year.

Cook's moves:

  • Ark.-02 (Republican incumbent): Lean Republican to toss-up.
  • N.J.-03 (Democratic incumbent): Lean Democratic to likely Democratic.
  • N.J.-05 (Democratic incumbent): Likely Democratic to solid Democratic.
  • N.Y.-18 (Democratic incumbent): Likely Democratic to solid Democratic.
  • Penn.-17 (Democratic incumbent): Lean democratic to likely Democratic.
  • Texas-10 (Republican incumbent): Lean Republican to toss-up.
  • Texas-24 (Republican incumbent): Toss-up to lean Democratic.
  • Texas-31 (Republican incumbent): Likely Republican to lean Republican.

The bottom line: "A combination of [Trump's] unpopularity in the suburbs, a fundraising disadvantage, and 32 open seats for the GOP to defend (to Democrats' dozen) has weighed down Republicans' prospects," writes Cook House editor Dave Wasserman.

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
21 mins ago - Economy & Business

Twitter names 7 outlets to call election results

Photo: Mehmet Kaman/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Twitter on Monday provided more details about its policies around tweets that declare election results, and named the seven outlets it will lean on to help it determine whether a race is officially called.

Driving the news: The list includes ABC News, AP, CNN, CBS News, Decision Desk HQ, Fox News and NBC News — all outlets that experts agree have verified, unbiased decision desks calling elections.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Trump suggests he may fire Fauci if re-elected president — Trump COVID adviser Scott Atlas apologizes for appearing on Russian state television.
  2. Health: Contact tracing efforts are falling apart18 states set single-day COVID case records last week.
  3. Business: The unemployment crisis hiding in plain sight The pandemic has the upper hand against oil's recovery.
  4. World: Restrictions grow across Europe.
  5. Sports: Third COVID wave drives even more uncertainty.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker, author of Sports
2 hours ago - Sports

The third coronavirus wave means even more sports uncertainty

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

America's pro sports leagues sputtered back to life in 2020 with bubbles, comprehensive testing programs and a host of other changes that still seem unimaginable after the fact.

The state of play: The leagues succeeded because they have enormous wealth and were operating mostly in "salvage the season" mode — but now comes the hard part: Figuring out how to do it again — this time from an even worse financial position and amid a third coronavirus wave.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow