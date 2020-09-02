47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The FDA's convalescent plasma fallout continues

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

President Trump, FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn and HHS Secretary Alex Azar. Photo: Pete Marovich/Getty Images

The National Institutes of Health on Tuesday released a statement undercutting the Food and Drug Administration's emergency authorization of convalescent plasma as a coronavirus treatment — an escalation of an extraordinary public disagreement between federal agencies.

Why it matters: Thankfully, the main question surrounding the treatment is whether it works, not whether it's safe. But this feud could erode public trust in any future coronavirus treatments and vaccines, potentially for good reason.

Driving the news: An NIH panel of experts reviewed the existing evidence on convalescent plasma, including the FDA's analysis, and determined that "there are currently no data from well-controlled, adequately powered randomized clinical trials that demonstrate the efficacy and safety of convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19."

  • Although it said that serious adverse reactions to convalescent plasma are rare, the panel wrote that it's still unknown whether the treatment makes patients more susceptible to reinfection.

What they're saying: "The public is best served when health agencies are aligned in the kind of advice they're giving to providers and patients. Different agencies can have different interpretations of data, but the actionable advice should reflect a consensus view so patients have clear guidance," former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb told Axios.

  • Another former FDA commissioner, Robert Califf, told Bloomberg that "if you just took random data and divided it into enough subgroups just by chance alone you would find differences."
  • The translation, via Bloomberg's Anna Edney: "It seems the agency did what it doesn't like pharma cos to do — analyze the data a bunch of different ways until something works."

The other side: "Surprised by media uproar on Treatment Guidelines on convalescent plasma for #COVID19. Guidelines mirror EUA: possible benefit, seems safe, randomized trials needed. ... No news here," NIH director Francis Collins tweeted last night.

15 hours ago - Health

NIH panel: No data to support effectiveness of plasma treatment for COVID-19

Convalescent plasma donated by a recovered COVID-19 patient. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

A panel of experts at the National Institutes of Health on Tuesday weighed into the FDA's emergency use authorization (EUA) of convalescent plasma as a coronavirus treatment, stressing that "there are insufficient data to recommend either for or against" the use of plasma to treat COVID-19 patients.

Why it matters: President Trump and other officials pressured the FDA to grant an EUA for plasma despite warnings from public health experts, including those at the NIH, that data from randomized clinical trials was needed to determine the effectiveness of the treatment.

Updated 18 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The U.S. recorded its smallest number of daily coronavirus cases in months, at less than 34,000, according to Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: New coronavirus infections fell by almost 15% over the past week, continuing a steady downward trend after five weeks of declining cases.

Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 a.m. ET: 25,761,430 — Total deaths: 857,263 — Total recoveries: 17,077,800Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 a.m. ET: 6,075,652 — Total deaths: 184,689 — Total recoveries: 2,202,663 — Total tests: 78,996,267Map.
  3. Politics: U.S. won't join WHO-led efforts to secure coronavirus vaccine.
  4. Education: NYC pushes back school reopenings 10 days amid threat of teachers' strike.
  5. World: Thailand goes 100 days with no local coronavirus cases — Australia plunges into first recession in 30 years
  6. Health: NIH panel: No data to support effectiveness of plasma treatment for COVID-19CDC to issue order temporarily halting some evictions for public health reasons.
  7. Business: Coronavirus hits college town businesses — The child care industry's plight.
