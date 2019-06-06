House Democrats have formally introduced a resolution to hold Attorney General Bill Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn in contempt of Congress, CNN's Manu Raju reports.

Why it matters: The resolution, which is expected to be voted on next week, authorizes any House committee chair to go to civil court to enforce a subpoena. Barr has rejected a subpoena by the House Judiciary Committee to turn over the full, unredacted Mueller report, while McGahn has been blocked by the White House from turning over documents related to the committee's obstruction investigation into President Trump.