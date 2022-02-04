The conservative titans that lost power in the Trump era

Much of the institutional GOP worked against Trump in 2016, and much of the heft they believed their endorsements carried evaporated as voters saw in real-time how Donald Trump had little need for them.

The big picture: "You wouldn't know that these groups were paper tigers — unless you ever ran against one of them," one top consultant told Axios' Jonathan Swan and Lachlan Markay.

The bottom line: Many movement conservative brands are shadows of what they used to be. Many of the major conservative think tanks supported policy positions — such as reforming Social Security or free trade — that Trump obliterated and proved elderly GOP voters didn’t actually support.

Editor's note: Fourteen of the Republican Party's top consultants and operatives across the country spoke in detail with Axios about how profoundly primary races have changed since 2014. Axios granted them anonymity so they could speak with a degree of candor that's not possible on the record because of personal and business relationships.

The other side: Some of the groups cited in the chart above — including the Chamber of Commerce, the Senate Conservatives Fund, FreedomWorks and the NRA — responded in the article.

