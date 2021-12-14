Sign up for our daily briefing

House unanimously passes Uyghur forced labor bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, center, speaks to Rep. Jim McGovern. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The House on Tuesday evening unanimously voted to pass a bill that would ban all imports from the Chinese region of Xinjiang unless the U.S. government determines that the products were not made with forced labor.

Driving the news: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) reached a compromise agreement earlier on Tuesday on the final legislative text of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.

  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed for the first time Tuesday that President Biden will sign the bill.
  • Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House would send the bill to the Senate for “swift action.”

What they're saying: "We have been clear that we share Congress’ view that action must be taken to hold the [People's Republic of China] accountable for its human rights abuses and to address forced labor in Xinjiang," Psaki said at a press briefing.

  • "We’ve already taken action on the global stage in that regard, leading an effort at the G7, putting in place financial sanctions and Global Magnitsky visa restrictions, and I think that’s evidence of our commitment to this."

Why it matters: The deal marks a major breakthrough in the bipartisan push to punish the Chinese government for what the U.S. has described as a genocide against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities.

The big picture: The bill would ban all imports from the northwest region of Xinjiang unless the U.S. government determines with "clear and convincing evidence" that the products were not made with forced labor.

  • Major corporations like Nike and Coca Cola have lobbied against the bill, which would have far-reaching consequences for U.S. supply chains deeply integrated with Chinese industry.
  • Xinjiang also accounts for nearly 50% of the world's polysilicon, a raw material used to manufacture solar panels.

Between the lines: The Biden administration has been outspoken about China's campaign of mass detention, surveillance, forced labor and forced sterilization of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, but had previously declined to throw its weight behind the bill.

  • The administration has vehemently denied allegations from Republicans that officials like climate envoy John Kerry have lobbied against the bill to ensure the U.S. can cooperate with China on climate change.
  • Press secretary Jen Psaki reiterated on Tuesday that the administration had been providing "technical assistance" to ensure the legislation could be implemented.

What to watch: The compromise version of the bill must be passed again in the House and Senate before it can be sent to President Biden's desk for a signature.

  • The Senate unanimously passed Rubio's version of the bill in July, while the House voted 428-1 to pass McGovern's last week.

This story has been updated with House passage of the bill.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
10 hours ago - World

Exclusive: Jewish groups urge Biden to take action on Uyghur genocide

People protest China's human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province on April 6, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A group of more than 200 Jewish organizations, rabbis and synagogues have sent a letter to President Biden and top U.S. officials urging them to do more to oppose the Chinese government's genocide of ethnic Uyghurs, according to a copy of the letter viewed by Axios.

What they're saying: "The horror stories we are hearing of Uyghurs taken in the night, separated from their families, and put on trains to forced labor camps are all too familiar to the Jewish community," the letter's signatories state.

Erin Doherty
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

"We owe them action": Biden marks anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting

President Biden speaks before signing an executive order on delivering government services on Dec. 13. Photo: Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden in a video statement Tuesday commemorated the ninth anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting and urged the Senate to pass stricter gun control legislation.

Driving the news: "In Parkland, Florida, and Oxford, Michigan, in countless communities across the country, there's these horrific shootings that make national headlines and embarrass us as a nation," Biden said. "As a nation, we owe all of these families more than our prayers, we owe them action."

Axios
Updated 56 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. COVID death toll tops 800,000 — COVID may qualify as disability under ADA, EEOC says — Fighting COVID misinformation with cartoons.
  2. Vaccines: Millions of America's seniors are vulnerable to Omicron — NFL requires coaches and some staff get COVID vaccine boosters.
  3. States: Colorado governor says COVID "medical emergency" is over — Supreme Court declines to block NY's COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers
  4. World: COVID vaccine passports boost uptake in countries with lower coverage, study finds — U.K. raises COVID alert following surge in Omicron cases — Africa may not hit 70% vaccination target until late 2024, WHO warns.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
