Who in Congress is talking about Ukraine the most

Mentions of Ukraine or Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in congressional statements and social media posts have been on the rise — with nearly 1,000 already this month, according to data from Quorum.

Why it matters: The growing threat of a Russian invasion has been mirrored by a growth in Ukraine-related chatter.

By the numbers: Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) has talked about Ukraine in his floor statement, press releases, posts and constituent newsletters more than anyone else.

He's done so at least 151 times since last January.

On Wednesday morning, he took to Twitter urging Germany to do more:

Eight of the top 10 members to talk about Ukraine are fellow Republicans.

They include Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.)

Democratic Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) both made the top four.