House passes two-day funding bill to avoid government shutdown

The House passed a continuing resolution by a vote of 320-60 that would fund the federal government through Dec. 21 and temporarily avert a partial shutdown if it passes in the Senate and is signed by President Trump before midnight.

Why it matters: The 48-hour stopgap would also give lawmakers the weekend to resolve outstanding issues with a $900 billion coronavirus relief package and $1.4 trillion long-term spending deal.

Context: This is the second continuing resolution Congress has needed to pass this month because lawmakers could not compromise. The first was passed last week.

But congressional leaders set and blew past Friday's deadline to work out their differences, even though lawmakers have said for days they were closing in on a deal.

The big picture: Stimulus negotiations were hindered on Friday with debate over the Federal Reserve’s emergency lending powers.

Some Republicans, including Sen. Patrick Toomey (Pa.), want to reduce the Fed’s emergency lending programs as part of a stimulus deal, while Democrats fear the GOP is attempting to reduce the Fed’s authority before the Biden administration takes over.

Lawmakers also disagree on the proposed $600 direct payments to Americans as part of the stimulus bill.

What to watch: House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said the chamber would not hold votes on any legislation until Sunday afternoon.