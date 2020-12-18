Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

House passes two-day funding bill to avoid government shutdown

Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The House passed a continuing resolution by a vote of 320-60 that would fund the federal government through Dec. 21 and temporarily avert a partial shutdown if it passes in the Senate and is signed by President Trump before midnight.

Why it matters: The 48-hour stopgap would also give lawmakers the weekend to resolve outstanding issues with a $900 billion coronavirus relief package and $1.4 trillion long-term spending deal.

Context: This is the second continuing resolution Congress has needed to pass this month because lawmakers could not compromise. The first was passed last week.

  • But congressional leaders set and blew past Friday's deadline to work out their differences, even though lawmakers have said for days they were closing in on a deal.

The big picture: Stimulus negotiations were hindered on Friday with debate over the Federal Reserve’s emergency lending powers.

  • Some Republicans, including Sen. Patrick Toomey (Pa.), want to reduce the Fed’s emergency lending programs as part of a stimulus deal, while Democrats fear the GOP is attempting to reduce the Fed’s authority before the Biden administration takes over.

Lawmakers also disagree on the proposed $600 direct payments to Americans as part of the stimulus bill.

What to watch: House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said the chamber would not hold votes on any legislation until Sunday afternoon.

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated Dec 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Weekly jobless claims rise to 885,000 as Congress nears stimulus deal

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the Capitol on Wednesday. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Initial weekly jobless claims rose to 885,000 last week, an increase of 23,000 and a higher total than the 800,000 claims economists had projected, according to data released by the Labor Department.

Why it matters: The jobless numbers are moving in the wrong direction heading into the holidays. Amid clear indicators that the economic recovery is slowing, Congress looks set to reach a deal on a targeted stimulus package as soon as today.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Biden privately pushes first big deal

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo Mark Makela/Getty Images

President Trump's now infamous "infrastructure week" may finally get a shovel in the ground ... during the Biden administration.

Why it matters: If Majority Leader Mitch McConnell keeps control of the Senate, a bill to finance all sorts of public construction projects may be one of the few big pieces of legislation President-elect Joe Biden can realistically achieve within a divided government, given its broad, bipartisan support.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
2 hours ago - Health

Teachers brace for tense, stressful 2021

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A perfect storm of quarantines, layoffs, retirements and resignations has public schools scrambling to get enough bodies to keep school afloat next semester.

Why it matters: Districts are desperate to keep classes going and are stretched thin by the sometimes competing needs of in-person and distance learning.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow