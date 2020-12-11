Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Senate passes one-week funding bill to stave off government shutdown

Sen. Bernie Sanders said he would be prepared to block next week's funding bill if Congress does not act to provide coronavirus relief to Americans. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Senate on Friday passed a continuing resolution to fund the government until Dec. 18, temporarily averting a shutdown as long President Trump signs the bill before midnight.

Why it matters: The short-term resolution is simply a time-saver, buying Congress an extra week to work out their differences over a longer-term funding deal as well as a coronavirus stimulus package — something they’ve tried, and failed, to pass for months.

Yes, but: There’s no motivator like the holidays to kick members into gear, and lawmakers are more hopeful than they’ve been in months about reaching any sort of compromise.

What they're saying: Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) objected to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's initial attempt to pass the the resolution via unanimous consent, demanding that Congress pass a relief deal with direct payments to Americans.

  • Sanders said he would withdraw his objection this week, but would not do so when funding expires before Christmas.
  • Hawley did the same, pleading: "If the Senate of the United States can find hundreds of billions of dollars to give to big government and big business, surely it can find some relief for working families and working individuals."

The big picture: Despite the momentum in stimulus talks, McConnell (R-Ky.) has refused to budge on his red line of including liability protections for businesses in the next relief bill.

  • Senate Republicans are also unlikely to back aid for state and local governments, a key Democratic demand.
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said lawmakers "cannot go home" until a deal is reached, suggesting that Congress could stay in session until Dec. 26, when a slate of emergency aid programs are set to expire.

Kadia Goba
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The new Bernie Bros

Photo: Kadia Goba

The stimulus' strangest Senate bedfellows? Maybe Bernie Sanders and Josh Hawley.

Driving the news: The push for cash payments as part of more COVID-19 relief has forged an unlikely alliance between the Vermont liberal, 79, and Missouri conservative, 40.

Axios
Updated 34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Meadows hints FDA chief's job is in jeopardy over vaccine.
  2. Vaccine: Jumping the line for a vaccine will be pretty easy — GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi vaccine delayed until late 2021 — AstraZeneca to use Russia’s Sputnik V in vaccine trials.
  3. Health: Middle America still racking up a ton of new casesHealth disparities are worse in the U.S. than in any other wealthy country.
  4. States: Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Virginia announce new COVID-19 restrictions.
  5. Cities: Cuomo says New York City will close indoor dining next week.
  6. World: Putting the pandemic year's record emissions drop into context.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: LabCorp CEO on COVID-19 testing, and where it goes from here
Jonathan SwanSam Baker
48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Meadows hints FDA chief's job is in jeopardy over coronavirus vaccine

Hahn at a Senate hearing Sept. 23. Photo: Alex Edelman-Pool/Getty Images

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows hinted to Food and Drug Administration commissioner Stephen Hahn on a phone call Friday that his job security might be in jeopardy as he pushed the FDA chief to approve Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine by the end of the day, according to two sources familiar with the call.

Why it matters: It's one more example of the White House putting political pressure on the FDA to expedite its green light on a coronavirus vaccine.

