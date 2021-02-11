Sign up for our daily briefing

The members of Congress who tweet the most

Data: Quorum; Chart: Axios Visuals

From Donald Trump to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, tweeting has become a big part of being an elected official.

Why it matters: Numerous representatives and senators have followed suit, and these are the ones who tweeted the most during the recently completed 116th Congress, according to data pulled by Quorum.

  • By the numbers: Republican Rep. Billy Long of Missouri was the most active, with 265.4 average tweets per week from his personal account.

Bethany Allen-EbrahimianDave Lawler
34 mins ago - World

Biden holds first call as president with China's Xi Jinping

Biden and Xi in 2012, when both were serving as vice president. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty

President Biden on Wednesday evening held his first call with Chinese President Xi Jinping since taking office, raising thorny issues including human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

The big picture: Ahead of the call, senior administration officials offered reporters the most detailed portrait to date of Biden’s policies toward China, and how they will build on — and diverge from — Donald Trump’s approach.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Biden considering Lisa Cook for open Fed seat

Lisa Cook (center). Public Domain

President Biden is considering nominating Lisa Cook, an economist at Michigan State University, to fill an open seat on the Federal Reserve Board, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: The appointment would be historic, since Cook would be the first Black woman to join the Fed. It also would reveal the new president's preferences for monetary policy and how he may reconstitute the Fed, including the chairmanship.

Glen JohnsonAlayna Treene
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Impeachment managers pressure Republicans with new evidence

Stacey Plaskett, a Democratic House delegate who represents the Virgin Islands, delivers her impeachment presentation. Photo: Congress.gov via Getty Images

House impeachment managers Wednesday used previously unseen security video, unheard police radio calls and undisclosed facts to try to shock Senate jurors into a conviction in Donald Trump's second impeachment trial.

Why it matters: We were on the ground with senators throughout the Jan. 6 insurrection. Everyone was was isolated from the activity on that day. On Wednesday, the senators sat in their own chamber, audio booming like a movie theater, seeing the danger that nearly engulfed them. A nation of constituents watched along at home.

