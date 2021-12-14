Congress passes $2.5 trillion debt ceiling hike

The House voted early Wednesday 221-209 to raise the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion, which will extend it beyond the 2022 midterms.

Driving the news: The measure, advanced by Senate Democrats earlier on Tuesday, now heads to the president's desk for a signature.

It passed just under the wire to meet Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's Dec. 15 deadline to deal with the debt limit or risk a potential default.

This is the largest increase in recent history and follows House and Senate leaders clinching a deal with Republicans that created a one-time, fast-track process enabling the Senate to raise the debt ceiling with just 51 votes, rather than the 60 typically needed to overcome the filibuster.

This is also a huge victory for Democratic leaders, given most in the Capitol expected the process to be brutal and messy.

Editor’s note: The Senate voted to raise the debt ceiling on Tuesday, not Monday.