Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Congress passes $2.5 trillion debt ceiling hike

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The House voted early Wednesday 221-209 to raise the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion, which will extend it beyond the 2022 midterms.

Driving the news: The measure, advanced by Senate Democrats earlier on Tuesday, now heads to the president's desk for a signature.

  • It passed just under the wire to meet Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's Dec. 15 deadline to deal with the debt limit or risk a potential default.
  • This is the largest increase in recent history and follows House and Senate leaders clinching a deal with Republicans that created a one-time, fast-track process enabling the Senate to raise the debt ceiling with just 51 votes, rather than the 60 typically needed to overcome the filibuster.
  • The reason for the complex process is to allow Republicans to say they didn't vote for increasing the debt limit, despite clearing the path for Democrats to do it on their own.
  • This is also a huge victory for Democratic leaders, given most in the Capitol expected the process to be brutal and messy.

Editor’s note: The Senate voted to raise the debt ceiling on Tuesday, not Monday.

Sophia Cai
Dec 14, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Democratic candidates focus on filibuster

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Democratic Senate candidates across the board are campaigning on a message to reform the filibuster as they seek to increase their party's majority next year.

Why it matters: Candidates have traditionally run by telling voters what policies they'll enact in office. Now, they're highlighting the tool they want to use to pass such things as voting rights legislation, a minimum wage increase and abortion access safeguards.

Zachary Basu
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House unanimously passes Uyghur forced labor bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, center, speaks to Rep. Jim McGovern. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The House on Tuesday evening unanimously voted to pass a bill that would ban all imports from the Chinese region of Xinjiang unless the U.S. government determines that the products were not made with forced labor.

Driving the news: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) reached a compromise agreement earlier on Tuesday on the final legislative text of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.

Andrew SolenderSarah Mucha
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House votes to hold Meadows in contempt of Congress

Mark Meadows Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The House voted late Tuesday to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the Jan. 6 select committee.

Why it matters: Meadows is the third person to face a recommendation for contempt proceedings from the committee. His place as one of the ex-president‘s top aides on Jan. 6, makes him a key target in the investigation.

