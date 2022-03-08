How many bills Congress has passed so far

Data: Quorum; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

Congress passed 85 bills and joint resolutions in 2021 out of nearly 10,000 introduced — down from 268 passed during the first year of the prior Congress, according to Quorum data reviewed by Axios.

Why it matters: The current 117th Congress had a rough start, roiled by the Jan. 6 attack, a 50-50 Senate and the pandemic. Its second and final year will be affected by posturing for this fall's midterms.

Last year, Congress managed to knock out a few big-ticket items, such as passing COVID-19 economic relief and the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

By the numbers: Reps. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.) and Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) as well as Sens. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) and Gary Peters (D-Mich.) each sponsored three bills enacted by Congress — more than any of their congressional colleagues.