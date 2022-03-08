How many bills Congress has passed so far
Congress passed 85 bills and joint resolutions in 2021 out of nearly 10,000 introduced — down from 268 passed during the first year of the prior Congress, according to Quorum data reviewed by Axios.
Why it matters: The current 117th Congress had a rough start, roiled by the Jan. 6 attack, a 50-50 Senate and the pandemic. Its second and final year will be affected by posturing for this fall's midterms.
- Last year, Congress managed to knock out a few big-ticket items, such as passing COVID-19 economic relief and the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
By the numbers: Reps. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.) and Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) as well as Sens. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) and Gary Peters (D-Mich.) each sponsored three bills enacted by Congress — more than any of their congressional colleagues.
- Overall, 59% of legislation passed had bipartisan support, with at least one Democrat and Republican cosponsor.
- Four bills had more than 300 cosponsors. Two awarded Congressional Gold Medals to the 13 service members killed in Afghanistan and the Harlem Hellfighters, a Black WWI infantry unit.
- The other two provided service dogs to veterans and help to ALS patients.