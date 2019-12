Details: The deal allots $49 billion in funding across the government and includes policy provisions such as increasing the legal age of tobacco purchases to 21, a permanent repeal of three health insurance taxes and $1.5 billion in state grants to address to the opioid crisis.

$25 million will be carved out in funding for gun violence research — the first time Congress will have funded the issue in 20 years.

$1.375 billion for fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border.

$425 million in election security grants.

A $22 billion increase in defense spending.

The legislation also boosts domestic and military spending, including a 3.1% pay raise for military members and federal civilian employees.

What's next: The Senate must clear the bills before Trump can ink his name.

The big picture: Unlike last year, Congress and the executive branch are on track to avoid an end-of-year shutdown.

