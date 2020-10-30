Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Conference Board predicts economy won’t fully recover until late 2021

Axios Today host Niala Boodhoo (left) and The Conference Board chief economist Dana Peterson. Photo: Axios

The economy will not return to the "pre-pandemic level of activity" until the fourth quarter of 2021, the chief economist at the Conference Board, Dana Peterson, said in an Axios virtual event on Friday, foreseeing "many more quarters of weakness."

Why it matters: Peterson said the economy's recovery will depend on governments reopening businesses and "allowing mobility both internally and externally," as well as on the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: The Department of Commerce said yesterday that the U.S. economy hit record growth in the third quarter, with 33.1% annualized rate increase. However, that's still 3.5% smaller than at the end of 2019.

Go deeper: It's about to get even worse

Watch the event.

Updated 4 hours ago - Axios Events

Watch: A conversation on the workforce in the years to come

Axios hosted a conversation on how decisions made in the next presidential term will impact the economy and workforce for years to come, featuring White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, Joe Biden's policy director Stef Feldman and The Conference Board chief economist Dana Peterson.

Jacob Knutson
21 hours ago - Health

U.S. tops 88,000 COVID-19 cases, setting new single-day record

Expand chart
Data: COVID Tracking Project; Chart: Axios Visuals

The United States reported 88,452 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, setting a single-day record, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

The big picture: The country confirmed 1,049 additional deaths due to the virus, and there are over 46,000 people currently being hospitalized, suggesting the U.S. is experiencing a third wave heading into the winter months.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
8 hours ago - Economy & Business

The sluggish rebound for services

Data: U.S. Department of Commerce; Chart: Axios Visuals

The coronavirus recession is technically over, but the GDP report makes clear the most important part of the U.S. economy — the services sector — is still mired in a severe downturn.

Why it matters: It makes up a whopping 70% of the U.S. economy. The services sector is also comprised of what has become undesirable in the wake of the pandemic, including eating in restaurants and traveling.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow