Watch: A conversation on the workforce in the years to come

Axios will host a conversation on Friday, October 30 at 12:30pm ET on how decisions made in the next presidential term will impact the economy and workforce for years to come.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said Twitter does not have the ability to influence elections because there are ample additional sources of information, in response to questioning from Republican Sen. Ted Cruz during a hearing Wednesday.
Between the lines: The claim is sure to stir irritation on both the right and left. Conservatives argue Twitter and Facebook's moderation decisions help Democrats, while liberals contend the platforms shy from effectively cracking down on misinformation to appease Republicans.
While the U.S. officially brokered the Israel-Sudan normalization deal, it was Israel that facilitated talks between the U.S. and Sudan on the broader deal that included Sudan’s removal from America’s state sponsors of terrorism list.
Why it matters: Israel’s secret contacts with Sudanese officials paved the way for a deal that was nearly a year in the making.