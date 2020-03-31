1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Exclusive: Complex Networks launches ad services business

Sara Fischer

Photo: Shelby Soblick/Getty Images for Complex Magazine

Complex Networks, a lifestyle and entertainment media company, is creating an end-to-end digital advertising consultancy that provides publishing clients with a suite of services to make more digital revenue, executives tell Axios.

Why it matters: Catalyst, as it will be called, is the company's second in-house consultancy. It launched a product development services business last year called Climate.

How it works: Catalyst will work with publishers to improve how they manage and monetize their ad inventory, which includes leveraging Complex Networks' 50+ partnerships with select ad vendors, products and and agencies.

  • Complex Networks is essentially combining services that it already provides and formalizing them under a new brand and structure.
  • The offering includes ad operations, programmatic monetization, product implementation, measurement, guaranteed brand safety and compliance optimization, yield management, and other ad-related services.

By the numbers: Executives say the company currently works with more than 45 publishers and 50 ad vendors, ranging from product developers, ad agencies, tech platforms, demand partners, ad exchanges and verification vendors data providers — each with their own negotiated terms at the benefit of the publishers it services. Pricing varies based on each publisher's needs.

  • Vendor partners include companies like Permutive, publisher data platform and Confiant, an advertising cybersecurity firm.
  • Publisher partners include music reviews platform AllMusic, internet news site Daily Dot, meme encyclopedia Know Your Meme, and hip hop news site HipHopDX.

Sara Fischer

Vox Media and Google launch "Concert Local" ad network

Illustration: Vox Media

Vox Media, the parent company to brands like The Verge, SB Nation, GrubStreet and more, is partnering with Google to create a local advertising network called "Concert Local."

By the numbers: While neither party would confirm the amount, it's understood that the investment is over $1 million.

Go deeperArrowMar 10, 2020 - Economy & Business
Sara Fischer

Tech giants set to lose billions in ad revenue in virus shutdown

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Tech giants like Google, Facebook and others are expected to lose billions of advertising dollars this year thanks to economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, analysts say.

Why it matters: The losses aren't expected to cripple these companies, but they will put a dent in the otherwise unprecedented growth that several have experienced for the past few years.

Go deeperArrowMar 27, 2020 - Technology
Sara Fischer

Scoop: Washington Post tripling investment in revenue technology Zeus

Photo: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

The Washington Post is tripling investment in Zeus, its revenue technology arm, sources tell Axios. The Post licenses Zeus products to other media companies to help them drive more ad revenue and create better user experiences.

Why it matters: The ad tech ecosystem for publishers for so long has been dominated by tech companies that don't know a lot about journalism or media. Now, media companies are creating their own tech solutions to become less reliant on them.

Go deeperArrowMar 10, 2020 - Economy & Business