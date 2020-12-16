Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Creativity helped these companies navigate supply chain disruptions

Axios' Felix Salmon (L) and Edgewell's Rod Little (R). Photo courtesy of Axios Events

The coronavirus pandemic has drastically changed the way supply chains operate, but some CEOs are finding success in creative solutions to combat material shortages and staff outbreaks.

The big picture: Stay-at-home orders and COVID-19 made operations for many manufacturing companies difficult to maneuver. Close-quarters provided ample space for outbreaks and shipping overloads bottlenecked some products and deliveries.

On production, Cuyana CEO Karla Gallardo said at an Axios Event on Wednesday that her fashion brand was deliberate in how it allocated its materials.

  • "[W]e became creative. We repurposed materials towards products that we knew were going to be more demanded. We moved some new styles to the later parts of the year or 2021. And so each [product offering] we treated as a unique case."

Edgewell Personal Care CEO Rod Little said giving people the ability to stay home when they're sick without docking their pay helped prevent COVID-19's spread, while also allowing them to keep up with supply demand.

  • "[P]re COVID-19, if our hourly people were sick or needed to miss work because they were feeling unwell... they would lose pay... We changed that from the very beginning. And we said, hold on a second. If you're sick and feeling unwell, do not come in ... Go sort that out."
  • "And what we did is we gave everybody the right and option to have two weeks fully paid leave to go sort all those things out, effective an incentive not to come in to get paid. We still paid you if you if you stayed home."

Watch the full event here.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Emails show former Trump health appointee advocated herd immunity strategy

HHS secretary Alex Azar with President Trump at the White House on Nov. 20. Photo: Mangel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

A former senior Health and Human Services adviser advocated this summer to let young and middle-aged Americans become infected with COVID-19 in order to develop "herd immunity," according to emails released Wednesday by the House committee overseeing the federal government's coronavirus response.

Why it matters: Without a vaccine, achieving herd immunity — in which widespread outbreaks are prevented because enough people in a community are immune to a disease — would result in widespread fatalities and likely overwhelm health systems.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Vaccine: The brewing workplace debate over vaccinations America's rural, underserved communities close in on coronavirus vaccine How tech is aiding the vaccine rollout.
  2. Health: FDA grants emergency authorization to first over-the-counter, at-home COVID antigen test.
  3. Politics: Inauguration to be limited to State of the Union-sized audience Biden warns Americans of pain his presidency will inherit.
  4. Business: Oil forecast highlights the long road back from COVID-19 — 2020's been a breakout year for the creator economy.
  5. World: U.K. says it vaccinated more than 130,000 people in first week of program
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

What Sequoia Capital got right

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

On March 5, Sequoia Capital issued a dire warning to its portfolio company CEOs, telling them to "question every assumption" about their businesses.

Flashback: At the time, the WHO wouldn't categorize COVID-19 as a pandemic for another two weeks. The NBA was still playing games in front of fans. Congress had just committed $8 billion to fight the virus, believing it to be a sufficient amount, and non-citizen travel from Europe into the U.S. was still allowed. Kids were still in school.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!