1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

More companies say they'll give employees time off to work polls on Election Day

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

On Friday we noted that both Facebook and Old Navy were giving employees paid time off to work polls on Election Day, due to anticipated staffing shortfalls caused by the pandemic. Then we challenged you to do the same, in an effort to help prevent long lines at best, or polling location closures at worst.

Driving the news: The response was tremendous. And deserving of recognition. So instead of a traditional Pro Rata column (sign up to get it in your inbox), below are the companies and firms that wrote back...

  • Away: Day off, including for all retail workers.
  • BigToken
  • The Block
  • BMNT: Day off, encouraging poll or election-related transportation work.
  • Branch Furniture: Day off to volunteer, morning off to vote.
  • Chatbooks: Day off to vote and volunteer.
  • CodeScience: Turned it into billable project for consultants, so they both get paid and it counts toward bonuses.
  • Collabfund
  • Digits: Day off.
  • DKC: Day off.
  • Dupont Circle Solutions: Day off to volunteer, morning off to vote.
  • Hiltzik Strategies
  • Integrity Growth Partners: Day off for teams and encouraging same for portfolio companies.
  • Incredible Health: Day off, encouraging volunteerism.
  • Insight Partners: Day off.
  • Institutional Limited Partners Association
  • Invoca: Day off.
  • TheKeyPR: Day off to work polls.
  • Lighter Nutrition: Day off, encouraging volunteerism.
  • Metromile: Election day now counts in flex holiday program, to vote or volunteer.
  • Notion: Day off, encouraging volunteerism.
  • Pallas Advisors/Pallas Ventures
  • Primary Venture Partners
  • Salary Finance: Day off to volunteer.
  • Schnitzer Steel Industries
  • Silversmith Capital Partners.
  • Spiro.AI
  • Spurrier Capital Partners: PTO to work polling places.
  • Sun Mountain Capital: Day off, encouraging volunteerism.
  • Techstars: Day off to volunteer.
  • Thumbtack: Day off, encouraging volunteerism.
  • Triplemint
  • Trust & Will: Day off, encouraging volunteerism.
  • TuneIn: Company holiday.
  • txtsmarter: Election day now permanent company holiday
  • Underclub: Day off, encouraging volunteerism.

Go deeper

Sara FischerCourtenay Brown
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Businesses give employees paid time off to work polls on Election Day

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

An overwhelming number of companies this year are giving employees paid time off to work the polls on Election Day.

Why it matters: The push from corporate America comes amid a shortage of poll workers, with many older people who would typically do the job planning to stay home because of COVID-19.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneOrion Rummler
42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Justice Department reportedly opens criminal probe into Bolton's book

"The Room Where it Happened." Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

The Justice Department has convened a grand jury to criminally investigate whether former national security adviser John Bolton disclosed classified information in his recent book, issuing subpoenas to Bolton's publisher and literary agent, according to reports in the Wall Street Journal and New York Times.

Why it matters: Bolton has denied that his memoir contains any classified information, but the White House says he published it prior to completing a full pre-publication review. Bolton has claimed that he underwent a four-month review process and that the White House attempted to block the book at the last minute because it contained damaging information about the president.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
1 hour ago - World

Report: How democracies can push back on China's growing tech dominance

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

A group of researchers from Europe, the U.S. and Japan are proposing a "tech alliance" of democratic countries in response to the Chinese government's use of technology standards and its tech sector as instruments of state power abroad, according to a version of the proposal viewed by Axios.

Why it matters: Technological rivalry may dominate the 21st century world. But so far, democratic nations have not yet acted in concert to shape standards and secure their infrastructure in the face of a strong authoritarian challenge.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow