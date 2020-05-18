2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Commercial mortgage-backed securities trouble could reprise 2007 meltdown

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Major banks including Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank and others have engaged in a pattern of fraud in commercial mortgage-backed securities that is putting the whole market at risk, according to a whistleblower complaint submitted to the SEC, ProPublica reported Friday.

Why it matters: That report was published on the same day as the Fed's financial stability report, which warned the commercial real estate market could be among the hardest-hit industries from the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: Should there be a washout in the CMBS market it could have a major impact on the real economy, similar to what happened with mortgage-backed securities in the 2008 global financial crisis, ProPublica notes.

What they're saying: The Fed cited commercial real estate as being particularly susceptible to a major decline in asset prices because “prices were high relative to fundamentals before the pandemic,” and COVID-19 has caused major disruptions in the hospitality and retail industries, "putting the ability of these sectors to make timely mortgage and rental payments into question."

  • Those prices were artificially inflated by the banks, ProPublica reports, citing the SEC complaint, with lenders and securities issuers regularly marking up financial data for commercial properties by as much as 30% “without justification.”
  • The changes "make the properties appear more valuable, and borrowers more creditworthy, than they actually are."
  • "As a result, it alleges, borrowers have qualified for commercial loans they normally would not have, with the investors who bought securities birthed from those loans none the wiser."

Fed warns corporate debt binge will amplify economy's coronavirus downturn

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

High levels of corporate debt are among the risks that could make the fallout from the coronavirus economic shock even worse, the Federal Reserve warned in its twice-yearly report released on Friday.

Why it matters: Low interest rates and a flourishing economy tamped down concerns about companies' rising debt levels. With the U.S. in the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression, the Fed says those debt loads could "amplify the adverse effects of the Covid-19 outbreak."

The 50 best sports documentaries

Yoshinori Sakai, a student born in Hiroshima on the day the first atomic bomb was dropped, carries the Olympic torch at the opening ceremony. Photo: Keystone/Getty Images

While ESPN's zeitgeist-driving Michael Jordan documentary "The Last Dance" officially ended on Sunday, there's still plenty of similar content out there to enjoy.

To help with your quarantine binge-watching, Axios is hooking you up with our 50 favorite sports documentaries of all time.

Fed chair: "There's no limit" to coronavirus stimulus response

Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

Ahead of his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell previewed what Americans can expect in the coming months from policymakers: a whole lot more.

What it means: Powell has been adamant that the Fed has not run out of ammunition, even after adding more than $2.5 trillion to the central bank's balance sheet — more than half its pre-2020 total — in just the past two months.

