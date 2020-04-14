17 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus is upending the U.S. mortgage market

Dion Rabouin

Photo: Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

More than 2 million U.S. mortgage holders are now in forbearance, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association show, and forbearance requests jumped 78% for the week ending April 5.

By the numbers: The increase in requests is actually an exponential decline. Forbearance requests rose by 1,270% between the week of March 2 and the week of March 16, and another 1,896% between the week of March 16 and the week of March 30, MBA reported last week.

  • Nearly 4% of all U.S. home loans are now in forbearance, MBA said.

The state of play: "With mitigation efforts seemingly in place for at least several more weeks, job losses will continue and the number of borrowers asking for forbearance will likely continue to rise at a rapid pace," MBA chief economist Mike Fratantoni said in a statement.

Between the lines: S&P Global warned in a note Monday that "servicers may not have adequate staff in place to handle the vast work volumes, and the enormous amounts of forbearance requests will result in very large sums of capital needed to meet servicers advancing requirements."

Coronavirus is squeezing more people out of the housing market

Felix Salmon

A pause button for debts

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Governments have forcibly put much of the U.S. and the global economy on pause in recent weeks, for very good reason. Factories, offices, sporting arenas, restaurants, airports and myriad other institutions have closed down. But one thing hasn't been paused: monthly debt-service obligations.

The big picture: The less movement and activity there is in an economy, the more the coronavirus curve is flattened. But the obligations in bond and loan contracts can't be paused. That's worrying CEOs who fear a wave of business failures if economic activity doesn't pick up next month.

Dion Rabouin

Money market funds see largest inflows in history for second straight week

Data: Investment Company Institute; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Thursday's stock market jubilation came in stark contrast to the general malaise that has gripped investors for much of this month.

Driving the news: Money market funds, which are effectively savings accounts, saw their two largest weeks of inflows in history, as investors flooded into the safety of cash, data from the Investment Company Institute shows.

Rashaan Ayesh

HUD pauses evictions and foreclosures during coronavirus outbreak

Photo: Mint Images/Getty Images

The Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Federal Housing Finance Agency announced foreclosures and evictions will be postponed as the coronavirus continues to negatively impact the U.S. economy

Yes, but: While the move will help more than 30 million American homeowners, it leaves behind the country's nearly 40 million renters who could likely struggle to pay their rent next month as hard financial times hit the country, The Washington Post reports.

